Nabil Al Kindi, Group CEO of Dubai South, said, “SMEs are at the heart of Dubai’s economic fabric, and supporting their continuity and growth remains a priority. This initiative reflects our commitment to enabling our business community by providing practical and timely support, while reinforcing a stable environment for long-term success.”

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, said, “Our commitment goes beyond providing services, we are here to ensure that businesses can focus on growth and innovation while we take care of keeping them seamlessly connected.”

Some companies are also offering grants and direct financial support. Fintech platform Ziina is addressing immediate liquidity needs through a weekly Dh10,000 grant for SMEs. Initially planned as a four-week initiative in April, the programme has been extended due to strong community response.

Mareva Koulamallah, Founder of Marevak Consulting, said her firm is offering strategic marketing counsel, free webinars, and mentorship for SMEs, “Even though we are also feeling the ripple effects… this is precisely the moment when we must lift each other up. Visibility, clarity, and strategic communication are critical in times of crisis.”

"What we’re seeing is that while the pace of bookings may fluctuate, the need for connection, collaboration, and guidance becomes even more important during challenging periods," Rhiannon said.

"These include topics such as marketing on a budget, pivoting during uncertain times, and wellbeing and mental resilience. The aim has been to create a safe, collaborative space where professionals can share openly, learn from one another, and feel less isolated," she said.

Within the wedding and events sector, support is being offered at a grassroots level. Rhiannon Downie-Hurst, Founder of BrideClubME, said, “In times of uncertainty… the most important thing we can do as business owners and community leaders is show up, not just commercially, but meaningfully.”

"Justlife extended tangible support to small businesses through their 'There's No Place Like Home' campaign, helping them manage operational pressures with practical services like cleaning, moving, and maintenance so they could focus on growth and continuity during the current situation," it told Gulf News.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.