Rent relief, grants, free PR and retail access rolled out as tourism, trade soften
Dubai: Dubai’s business community is stepping in to support smaller enterprises amid the war. Businesses are navigating a difficult operating environment marked by rising oil prices, a slowdown in tourism flows, supply chain disruptions, and softer consumer demand.
While activity in areas such as travel and hospitality has weakened, companies across sectors—from real estate and telecoms to retail and consulting—are rolling out targeted support measures to help SMEs maintain cash flow, visibility, and operational continuity.
Last week, Dubai itself approved economic facilitation measures worth Dh1 billion ($272.26 million) to support the business sector, with implementation set to begin on April 1 for a period of three to six months.
Dubai South has introduced one of the most direct financial support measures, targeting SMEs within its Business Park.
The package includes rent-free incentives linked to renewals, flexible payment deferrals, waivers on minor administrative penalties, and the maintenance of current rental rates for eligible tenants.
Nabil Al Kindi, Group CEO of Dubai South, said, “SMEs are at the heart of Dubai’s economic fabric, and supporting their continuity and growth remains a priority. This initiative reflects our commitment to enabling our business community by providing practical and timely support, while reinforcing a stable environment for long-term success.”
Meanwhile, telecom operator du is focusing on operational continuity through connectivity—often a critical lifeline for SMEs. Its initiative includes enhanced connectivity support, upgraded mobile plans, and tailored bundles, alongside plans to introduce new services.
Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, said, “Our commitment goes beyond providing services, we are here to ensure that businesses can focus on growth and innovation while we take care of keeping them seamlessly connected.”
Some companies are also offering grants and direct financial support. Fintech platform Ziina is addressing immediate liquidity needs through a weekly Dh10,000 grant for SMEs. Initially planned as a four-week initiative in April, the programme has been extended due to strong community response.
The grant is awarded based on nominations, with winners selected on the strength of their story, community backing, and demonstrated need—offering targeted support rather than a random draw. Details are available on Ziina’s social media channels.
One of the most significant ecosystem-level initiatives comes from Majid Al Futtaim, in partnership with Dubai SME, through the launch of the “Ma’an” programme.
Ahmad Al Room Almheiri, Acting CEO of Dubai SME, said, “This initiative reflects the importance of strategic public-private collaboration in creating practical growth opportunities for SMEs."
He added, "By connecting emerging businesses with established consumer platforms, Ma’an enables entrepreneurs to strengthen market access, build brand visibility, and accelerate commercial growth.”
The initiative gives SMEs access to major retail and lifestyle destinations including Mall of the Emirates, Carrefour, VOX Cinemas, and THAT Concept Store—along with exposure to more than 10 million SHARE loyalty members.
Ahmed Galal Ismail, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Holding, added, “Small businesses are a cornerstone of the UAE’s economic and social fabric, and Ma’an reflects our commitment to creating pathways for homegrown brands to scale and thrive.”
Marketing and communications support is emerging as a key area of need, particularly as businesses struggle to maintain visibility.
Mareva Koulamallah, Founder of Marevak Consulting, said her firm is offering strategic marketing counsel, free webinars, and mentorship for SMEs, “Even though we are also feeling the ripple effects… this is precisely the moment when we must lift each other up. Visibility, clarity, and strategic communication are critical in times of crisis.”
Similarly, The Comms Club has launched complimentary 30-minute PR advisory sessions for hospitality and lifestyle businesses. Founder Maryanne Peacock said, “Sometimes just a short strategic conversation can make a big difference… this isn’t the time to disappear. Even if things feel slow, keep showing up.”
Uber is focusing on driving customer traffic to local businesses by offering discounted rides to key community hubs in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Tala Nsouli, General Manager of Uber UAE, said, “By making it easier to get there, we hope to encourage people to discover places and support homegrown businesses that are the heartbeat of our cities.”
The company also matched in-app tips of Dh10 or more, effectively boosting driver earnings during the period.
Within the wedding and events sector, support is being offered at a grassroots level. Rhiannon Downie-Hurst, Founder of BrideClubME, said, “In times of uncertainty… the most important thing we can do as business owners and community leaders is show up, not just commercially, but meaningfully.”
Her platform is offering 25 complimentary SEO-optimised business profiles, along with free one-to-one consultancy sessions and community-led workshops.
“Visibility is often one of the biggest challenges during quieter periods… by providing professionally written, search-friendly features, we’re helping brands remain discoverable,” she added.
Within Rhiannon's B2B community, Bride Club ME Business, free community-led sessions, focused on both practical and personal support, have been launched.
"These include topics such as marketing on a budget, pivoting during uncertain times, and wellbeing and mental resilience. The aim has been to create a safe, collaborative space where professionals can share openly, learn from one another, and feel less isolated," she said.
"What we’re seeing is that while the pace of bookings may fluctuate, the need for connection, collaboration, and guidance becomes even more important during challenging periods," Rhiannon said.
Smaller, community-driven initiatives are also playing a role. In Sharjah, Spice Grill is launching a “Community Shelf”, allowing small businesses to sell products within its restaurant without the need for retail space—particularly benefiting online brands and pop-up concepts.
Creative hub Alserkal Avenue has introduced “Blank Space”, offering up to three UAE-based collectives free warehouse space for four weeks, including utilities and marketing support.
Basmah El Bittar, Director of Alserkal Avenue, said. “The initiative is designed to encourage creative practitioners… to benefit from being part of an established creative infrastructure without the financial pressure of a physical space.”
As regulatory complexity increases, advisory firms are offering pro bono support. Consilium is providing free regulatory risk assessments for five companies operating in sectors such as fintech, AI, and digital platforms—helping businesses understand evolving compliance requirements and anticipate policy shifts.
In the services sector, companies like Justlife are providing support and services to SMEs and smaller firms during these challenging times.
"Justlife extended tangible support to small businesses through their 'There's No Place Like Home' campaign, helping them manage operational pressures with practical services like cleaning, moving, and maintenance so they could focus on growth and continuity during the current situation," it told Gulf News.
Across sectors, the response reflects a broader shift towards collaboration. From rent relief and grants to marketing support and shared infrastructure, businesses are stepping in to support each other through a challenging period.
The emphasis, as several founders noted, is not just on survival—but on maintaining visibility, continuity, and long-term resilience in an uncertain environment.