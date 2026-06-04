'SME in a Box' platform supported by 18 partners to streamline business setup
Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has launched a new digital platform aimed at helping entrepreneurs establish and operate small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) more quickly and at lower cost, as the emirate seeks to strengthen its position as a global business hub.
The platform, known as 'SME in a Box', provides a single access point for essential business services, including licensing, banking, digital payments, logistics and telecommunications, through a network of 18 private-sector partners. The initiative is designed to reduce administrative burdens and eliminate the need for entrepreneurs to engage multiple service providers separately.
Ahmed Al Room Al Mheiri, CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), said SMEs have long been recognised as the backbone of Dubai's dynamic economy and that the platform is designed to address some of the most common challenges facing entrepreneurs, particularly in banking services, account opening and logistics support.
DET said participating businesses could benefit from savings exceeding Dh80,000 per company through discounted fees, waived charges and preferential service packages. The platform is also expected to save entrepreneurs up to 200 hours typically spent researching providers, comparing offers and completing registration procedures.
Supported by partners including Emirates NBD, Commercial Bank of Dubai, du, Aramex, DHL and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, the platform will be rolled out in phases. Future stages will introduce greater digital integration and automated eligibility verification before the service is eventually integrated into Dubai's Invest in Dubai platform as a unified gateway for company formation and operations.
The initiative aligns with the goals of Dubai's D33 economic agenda, which aims to the double the size of the emirate's economy, reinforce its competitiveness as a destination for business and investment, and position it among the top three global cities by 2033 .