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Dubai launches SME platform to cut startup costs by over Dh80,000 and speed business setup

'SME in a Box' platform supported by 18 partners to streamline business setup

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism launched a digital platform supported by 18 partners to help entrepreneurs set up businesses.
Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism launched a digital platform supported by 18 partners to help entrepreneurs set up businesses.
Tripti Maheshwari/Gulf News reader

Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has launched a new digital platform aimed at helping entrepreneurs establish and operate small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) more quickly and at lower cost, as the emirate seeks to strengthen its position as a global business hub.

The platform, known as 'SME in a Box', provides a single access point for essential business services, including licensing, banking, digital payments, logistics and telecommunications, through a network of 18 private-sector partners. The initiative is designed to reduce administrative burdens and eliminate the need for entrepreneurs to engage multiple service providers separately.

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Ahmed Al Room Al Mheiri, CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), said SMEs have long been recognised as the backbone of Dubai's dynamic economy and that the platform is designed to address some of the most common challenges facing entrepreneurs, particularly in banking services, account opening and logistics support.

DET said participating businesses could benefit from savings exceeding Dh80,000 per company through discounted fees, waived charges and preferential service packages. The platform is also expected to save entrepreneurs up to 200 hours typically spent researching providers, comparing offers and completing registration procedures.

Supported by partners including Emirates NBD, Commercial Bank of Dubai, du, Aramex, DHL and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, the platform will be rolled out in phases. Future stages will introduce greater digital integration and automated eligibility verification before the service is eventually integrated into Dubai's Invest in Dubai platform as a unified gateway for company formation and operations.

The initiative aligns with the goals of Dubai's D33 economic agenda, which aims to the double the size of the emirate's economy, reinforce its competitiveness as a destination for business and investment, and position it among the top three global cities by 2033 .

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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