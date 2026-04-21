GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Economy

Dubai SME, noon Food waive fees to help F&B startups grow online

Five-year deal offers lower commissions, marketing support for UAE SMEs

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Al Fanar, a popular choice for those seeking an immersive Emirati dining experience.
Al Fanar, a popular choice for those seeking an immersive Emirati dining experience.
Al Fanar/ Instagram

Dubai: Emirati-owned food businesses in Dubai will get a cost break and easier access to online customers after Dubai SME signed a new partnership with noon’s food delivery arm.

Under the agreement, noon Food will waive onboarding fees for eligible businesses and offer a reduced commission structure over five years, starting at 10 per cent in the first year and gradually rising to 20 per cent by year five.

The move aims to lower barriers to entry for small Emirati entrepreneurs looking to tap into the fast-growing food delivery market.

noon explained that the deal also gives participating businesses access to noon’s delivery network, payments system and customer base, alongside marketing campaigns and advertising credits designed to boost visibility.

“This agreement delivers tangible advantages, from tailored commission rates to structured promotional investment, enabling our members to compete effectively and grow sustainably within the digital marketplace,” said Ahmad Al Room Almheiri, Acting CEO of Dubai SME.

The initiative comes as Dubai continues to push entrepreneurship under the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy by 2033 and strengthen its position as a global business hub.

Other incentives

Beyond financial incentives, SMEs will receive onboarding support, operational guidance, dedicated account management and monthly performance reports to help them scale. Dubai SME will nominate eligible businesses and oversee implementation.

“By offering localised support and preferential access to our ecosystem, we are ensuring that homegrown F&B brands can scale rapidly,” said Faraz Khalid, Group CEO of noon.

The partnership builds on recent measures introduced by Dubai SME to support businesses amid regional uncertainty, including fee waivers and flexible payment options across economic zones.

SMEs account for more than 95 per cent of registered businesses in Dubai and are a key driver of jobs and economic diversification. Within the food sector, Emirati-owned brands are playing an increasingly visible role as consumer demand shifts online.

Officials say the collaboration is expected to expand market access, improve brand visibility and accelerate digital adoption among local entrepreneurs — a key priority as Dubai positions itself as a leading hub for small business growth.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

File photo of people shopping for Eid-Al-Fitr in Sharjah.

Sharjah plans mall upgrades to boost SMEs and retail

2m read
UAE SMEs navigate a challenging business environment as companies roll out rent relief, grants, and support measures to ease financial pressures and maintain operations.

UAE firms support SMEs with rent cuts, incentives

6m read
Dh9.71 food deals in UAE: What to eat & order via apps

Dh9.71 food deals in UAE: What to eat & order via apps

3m read
Tourists and visitors at Dubai mall ahead of the New year celebrations.

What Dubai’s Dh1 billion stimulus means for businesses

7m read