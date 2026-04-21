Five-year deal offers lower commissions, marketing support for UAE SMEs
Dubai: Emirati-owned food businesses in Dubai will get a cost break and easier access to online customers after Dubai SME signed a new partnership with noon’s food delivery arm.
Under the agreement, noon Food will waive onboarding fees for eligible businesses and offer a reduced commission structure over five years, starting at 10 per cent in the first year and gradually rising to 20 per cent by year five.
The move aims to lower barriers to entry for small Emirati entrepreneurs looking to tap into the fast-growing food delivery market.
noon explained that the deal also gives participating businesses access to noon’s delivery network, payments system and customer base, alongside marketing campaigns and advertising credits designed to boost visibility.
“This agreement delivers tangible advantages, from tailored commission rates to structured promotional investment, enabling our members to compete effectively and grow sustainably within the digital marketplace,” said Ahmad Al Room Almheiri, Acting CEO of Dubai SME.
The initiative comes as Dubai continues to push entrepreneurship under the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy by 2033 and strengthen its position as a global business hub.
Beyond financial incentives, SMEs will receive onboarding support, operational guidance, dedicated account management and monthly performance reports to help them scale. Dubai SME will nominate eligible businesses and oversee implementation.
“By offering localised support and preferential access to our ecosystem, we are ensuring that homegrown F&B brands can scale rapidly,” said Faraz Khalid, Group CEO of noon.
The partnership builds on recent measures introduced by Dubai SME to support businesses amid regional uncertainty, including fee waivers and flexible payment options across economic zones.
SMEs account for more than 95 per cent of registered businesses in Dubai and are a key driver of jobs and economic diversification. Within the food sector, Emirati-owned brands are playing an increasingly visible role as consumer demand shifts online.
Officials say the collaboration is expected to expand market access, improve brand visibility and accelerate digital adoption among local entrepreneurs — a key priority as Dubai positions itself as a leading hub for small business growth.