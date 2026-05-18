Mastercard strengthens UAE SME ecosystem

At Mastercard, you have a reputation for championing small and medium enterprises (SMEs) around the world. Can you tell us more about your SME empowerment efforts in the UAE?

SMEs are the backbone of the global economy and important drivers of innovation and the UAE is home ~a million small businesses. According to the Mastercard Economics Institute’s Economic Outlook 2026, the UAE also stands out for its high share of SME spending at 37 per cent and notable growth in SME e-commerce activity.

The thriving SME landscape contributes to positioning the country as a global innovation hub. To reach their potential, small businesses need our support to reap the full benefits of the digital economy.

At Mastercard, we are committed to providing SMEs with seamless payment options, real-time insights and access to our global network of partners with the aim of empowering them to grow and scale sustainably and securely. We enable small businesses to benefit from innovative digital tools that help them streamline processes and reduce costs, such as the business subscription management platform powered by our technology partner Nuclei.

We have also joined forces with International Free Zone Authority (IFZA), one of the fastest-growing free zones in the UAE, and Global Tax Assistant to launch a fully digital, AI-driven business registration process in the UAE.

Another practical solution is our co-branded credit card with DP World and Emirates NBD that streamlines payments for shipments at the port for small businesses in the trade and logistics sector. We are also improving access to credit for SMEs through our collaborations with financial institutions and fintech partners, such as Geidea.

In addition, we work to equip small businesses with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed. A prime example is The Entrepreneur's Odyssey, a first-of-its kind digital education platform we have specially curated for the SME community.

After exceeding our 2025 target of bringing 50 million micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) into the digital economy by 15 million, we are now working towards a new goal – to connect and protect 500 million people and small businesses on their pathways to financial health by 2030.

The current environment in the region presents local SMEs with unique challenges. How are you helping them navigate these uncertain times?

In addition to the rapid digital transformation small businesses have already had to keep up with, they now need to deal with rising costs, supply chain disruptions and shifts in consumer spending. At the same time, periods of uncertainty tend to increase exposure to fraud and financial risk, adding another layer of pressure.

What makes us optimistic is the extraordinary resilience we have witnessed among small businesses. The entrepreneurial spirit is, by its very nature, adaptable and forward-looking. We have seen companies pivot their models overnight, embrace new technologies and find innovative ways to ensure continuity. The talent, creativity and determination of local entrepreneurs give us confidence about the future of business in the region.

But we know that no business can thrive alone, especially in times like these. That’s why we have recently launched Built Small. Moving Strong initiative, which seeks to strengthen SME resilience by offering an integrated business support package that includes data-driven insights, targeted guidance and digital financial tools.

We are working alongside governments, financial institutions and other ecosystem partners to enable small businesses to maintain continuity, keeping payments flowing, operations running and customers within reach. This way, we are helping them respond to the rapidly changing environment with agility, make smarter decisions and uncover new opportunities.

Effectively, we are future-proofing the region’s SME ecosystem, empowering small businesses not just to weather disruption but to emerge stronger from it.

SME’s clearly require a strong, interconnected financial ecosystem. According to the Central Bank of the UAE, SME loans account for less than 10 per cent of total business lending, making access to working capital a major barrier to growth. Can you elaborate on how Mastercard is contributing to this ecosystem by working with banks to deliver dedicated payment solutions?

As part of the Built Small. Moving Strong initiative, we are working with our partners to provide SMEs with much-needed access to credit and cost savings.

Under our long-term collaboration with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), we launched a three-tiered SME commercial cards suite that equips small businesses with smarter, more flexible tools to manage operating expenses, working capital and day-to-day payments. We also joined forces with Pemo, the all-in-one spend management platform, to offer small businesses up to Dh500 cashback when spending with their Pemo cards until the end of June 2026. In addition, we reward SMEs that spend over Dh3,000 abroad on their Mastercard cards with an Dh300 Amazon voucher.

Finally, we are collaborating with RAKBANK, which has committed approximately Dh2 billion in additional credit limits for new and existing customers across secured lending, term loans, trade finance and working capital solutions. This includes payment deferrals granted to around 1,700 trade and working capital customers with total limits of Dh2.2 billion as well as 2,320 retail business lending customers with outstanding balances of Dh680 million.

You have mentioned rising fraud and financial risks in times of uncertainty. In fact, we have recently reported that according to the UAE Cyber Security Council (CSC), the country is now fending off around 800,000 cyberattacks every day, up from 200,000 before the regional tensions started. Small businesses often lack access to the advanced technology needed to defend themselves against these risks. How are you helping them secure their payment flows?

We are partnering with cybersecurity experts and investing in innovation that simplifies yet strengthens cybersecurity approaches so that small businesses can focus on what they do best — serving their customers. For example, we have customized our flagship RiskRecon vulnerability scanner for small businesses through My Cyber Risk, enabling SME owners to pinpoint, prioritize and act on cybersecurity threats to their websites or apps. To help SMEs protect their operations, we co-developed a Cybersecurity Toolkit with the Global Cyber Alliance. This toolkit leverages our global expertise to give small businesses the practical resources they need to proactively manage risk and improve digital security.

In addition, our Mastercard Business Builder program offers credit and debit cards for SMEs with cybersecurity services that help them protect themselves from fraudsters and provide enterprise-grade security technology and expertise.

As technology evolves and threats change, ongoing education that meets businesses where they are on their cybersecurity journey is also crucial. Run in collaboration with our longstanding partners, the Global Cyber Alliance and the Cyber Readiness Institute, the Mastercard Trust Center helps SME owners access cybersecurity research, resources and tools.

Mastercard is also known for its strong focus on empowering women-led SMEs. What progress have you made in this space, and have you launched any new initiatives in response to the current situation?

At Mastercard, our mission is to build a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We know that many women are starting businesses with the intention of bringing positive change to their communities and beyond. When we support women entrepreneurs, we are not only supporting the economy but also their desire to solve real needs.

That’s why we are passionate about empowering ‘her business’. We made a pledge to connect 25 million women entrepreneurs worldwide to the digital economy by 2025, and we achieved our target two years ahead of the deadline.

Today, we continue to provide female business leaders with the digital payment acceptance tools, solutions, knowledge and insights they need to thrive. We remain steadfast in our commitment to giving every woman the opportunity to grow her business with the aim of driving inclusion, equity and prosperity for all.

To support women’s strong entrepreneurial spirit in the region, we are opening new pathways to success through partnerships with non-governmental organisations (NGOs), financial institutions, industry leaders and policymakers.

We are also working with the female factor to build a community of women leaders who are driving change beyond their own fields – across borders and cultures.