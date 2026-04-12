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Sharjah pushes mall upgrades, SME support to drive retail growth

Chamber meets mall operators to lift tourism, resilience and SME growth

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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File photo of people shopping for Eid-Al-Fitr in Sharjah.
File photo of people shopping for Eid-Al-Fitr in Sharjah.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Sharjah is stepping up efforts to strengthen its retail ecosystem, with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry holding talks with shopping mall operators to improve service standards, support SMEs and raise the sector’s investment appeal.

The meeting brought together representatives from the Shopping Malls Sector Business Group alongside chamber officials to align on priorities that can lift competitiveness and position malls as integrated destinations for shopping, entertainment and tourism.

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Focus on SME sustainability

A key area of discussion centred on supporting small and medium enterprises operating within malls, with participants exploring flexible leasing models and operational support frameworks aimed at improving long-term business viability.

Officials said strengthening SME participation remains central to sustaining retail activity and ensuring a diverse tenant mix that reflects evolving consumer demand.

Dr Fatema Khalifa Al Muqarrab said the chamber is working closely with sector representatives to drive targeted initiatives that can expand the contribution of malls to Sharjah’s broader commercial activity.

Malls as lifestyle destinations

Plans also focused on upgrading service systems and infrastructure to align with the emirate’s economic and tourism strategy, with an emphasis on positioning malls as full-scale lifestyle destinations.

Participants highlighted the need to enhance family and wellness offerings in line with Sharjah’s Healthy City agenda, while expanding recreational and community-focused spaces that attract both residents and visitors.

This approach aims to deepen engagement beyond traditional retail, with malls increasingly viewed as hubs that combine shopping, entertainment and health-oriented experiences.

Building resilience

The discussions also addressed operational resilience, particularly in response to recent weather-related disruptions that tested infrastructure and service continuity.

Participants said the coordinated response by government entities helped reinforce confidence among investors and consumers, demonstrating the emirate’s ability to maintain stability during external challenges.

Efforts are now focused on strengthening infrastructure readiness and risk mitigation strategies to ensure uninterrupted operations across the retail sector.

Driving tourism and seasonal demand

Retail festivals and promotional campaigns were identified as key drivers of footfall and spending, with the latest Sharjah Ramadan Festival drawing strong participation from malls, brands and local businesses.

Officials said continued investment in such events will play an important role in sustaining momentum, supporting domestic tourism and reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a regional shopping destination.

The chamber said closer coordination between mall operators and sector bodies will remain a priority, with the aim of building a more integrated and competitive retail landscape that can attract investment while supporting long-term growth.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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