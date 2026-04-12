Chamber meets mall operators to lift tourism, resilience and SME growth
Dubai: Sharjah is stepping up efforts to strengthen its retail ecosystem, with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry holding talks with shopping mall operators to improve service standards, support SMEs and raise the sector’s investment appeal.
The meeting brought together representatives from the Shopping Malls Sector Business Group alongside chamber officials to align on priorities that can lift competitiveness and position malls as integrated destinations for shopping, entertainment and tourism.
A key area of discussion centred on supporting small and medium enterprises operating within malls, with participants exploring flexible leasing models and operational support frameworks aimed at improving long-term business viability.
Officials said strengthening SME participation remains central to sustaining retail activity and ensuring a diverse tenant mix that reflects evolving consumer demand.
Dr Fatema Khalifa Al Muqarrab said the chamber is working closely with sector representatives to drive targeted initiatives that can expand the contribution of malls to Sharjah’s broader commercial activity.
Plans also focused on upgrading service systems and infrastructure to align with the emirate’s economic and tourism strategy, with an emphasis on positioning malls as full-scale lifestyle destinations.
Participants highlighted the need to enhance family and wellness offerings in line with Sharjah’s Healthy City agenda, while expanding recreational and community-focused spaces that attract both residents and visitors.
This approach aims to deepen engagement beyond traditional retail, with malls increasingly viewed as hubs that combine shopping, entertainment and health-oriented experiences.
The discussions also addressed operational resilience, particularly in response to recent weather-related disruptions that tested infrastructure and service continuity.
Participants said the coordinated response by government entities helped reinforce confidence among investors and consumers, demonstrating the emirate’s ability to maintain stability during external challenges.
Efforts are now focused on strengthening infrastructure readiness and risk mitigation strategies to ensure uninterrupted operations across the retail sector.
Retail festivals and promotional campaigns were identified as key drivers of footfall and spending, with the latest Sharjah Ramadan Festival drawing strong participation from malls, brands and local businesses.
Officials said continued investment in such events will play an important role in sustaining momentum, supporting domestic tourism and reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a regional shopping destination.
The chamber said closer coordination between mall operators and sector bodies will remain a priority, with the aim of building a more integrated and competitive retail landscape that can attract investment while supporting long-term growth.