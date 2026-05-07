From beauty deals to fashion discounts, Dubai malls are packed with offers until May 21
Dubai: If you had been putting off your Eid shopping, now is the time to act on it. The Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment has launched the Proud of UAE campaign, a citywide shopping event running until Thursday May 21 with deals, discounts and freebies across more than 500 brands at Dubai's biggest retail destinations.
The campaign will be live across major malls including Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, BurJuman, Dubai Festival City Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, City Walk, Mercato Mall, City Centre Deira, Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Outlet Mall, Marina Mall, Palm Jumeirah Mall, Dubai Gold District and The Outlet Village.
There is a lot going on, so here is a breakdown of the highlights:
Ulta Beauty is bringing its famous '21 Days of Beauty' event to the UAE for the very first time, running until May 13 with daily and weekly deals offering up to 50 per cent off across leading beauty brands
Home Centre is offering between 25 and 70 per cent off
Sharaf DG has 50 per cent off selected products
Al Jaber Opticals is running a buy-one-get-one-free offer on frames and sunglasses, plus a free gift, until May 21
American Eagle has buy-two-get-two-free and buy-one-get-one-free on selected styles until May 19
Arabian Oud is offering up to 50 per cent off selected items
E City is giving away a free gift with every electronics purchase
Monsoon Accessorize has a kids' colouring competition with a Dhs500 prize up for grabs
Beyond the brand deals, individual destinations are also running their own campaigns. City Walk is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a month-long programme of offers and experiences. Al Ghurair Centre is marking 45 years with a shop-and-win campaign where every Dhs45 spent enters you into a draw to win a new MHERO II vehicle. Dubai Festival City Mall is offering 5X BLUE loyalty points on shopping, dining and attractions during weekdays from May 4 to 14.
A full list of participating brands, offers and destinations is available at visitdubai.com or at the Dubai Festivals social media channels.
When: Until Thursday May 21
Where: Major malls across Dubai
Price: Varies by brand and offer