Beyond the brand deals, individual destinations are also running their own campaigns. City Walk is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a month-long programme of offers and experiences. Al Ghurair Centre is marking 45 years with a shop-and-win campaign where every Dhs45 spent enters you into a draw to win a new MHERO II vehicle. Dubai Festival City Mall is offering 5X BLUE loyalty points on shopping, dining and attractions during weekdays from May 4 to 14.