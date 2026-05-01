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Dubai Police to host ‘Proud of UAE’ cycling race this Sunday

Community event promotes fitness, unity and national pride

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Community event brings together cyclists and families with Dh264,000 in prizes.
Community event brings together cyclists and families with Dh264,000 in prizes.

Dubai: Dubai Police have invited residents, cycling enthusiasts and families to take part in the ‘Proud of UAE’ cycling race, set to be held this Sunday in collaboration with the UAE Cycling Federation.

The event aims to promote an active lifestyle while celebrating national pride, with total prize money of Dh264,000 for the top ten finishers.

The 60km race is open to men and women aged 18 and above. It will start at 6am from Nad Al Sheba Police Station and follow key routes across the area before returning to the same point. Organisers expect the race to take around four hours.

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Participants will include professional cyclists, amateurs, UAE nationals and residents, creating a lively sporting atmosphere that reflects the country’s spirit of unity and healthy living.

Alongside the race, families can enjoy a range of activities organised by the Positive Spirit Council and Dubai Police departments. These include displays of luxury patrol vehicles, demonstrations by K9 units, and cycling showcases.

Registration is open through Dubai Police’s official channels. The event is designed to bring the community together through sport, while encouraging fitness and togetherness.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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