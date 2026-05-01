The 60km race is open to men and women aged 18 and above. It will start at 6am from Nad Al Sheba Police Station and follow key routes across the area before returning to the same point. Organisers expect the race to take around four hours.

Dubai: Dubai Police have invited residents, cycling enthusiasts and families to take part in the ‘Proud of UAE’ cycling race, set to be held this Sunday in collaboration with the UAE Cycling Federation.

Registration is open through Dubai Police’s official channels. The event is designed to bring the community together through sport, while encouraging fitness and togetherness.

Alongside the race, families can enjoy a range of activities organised by the Positive Spirit Council and Dubai Police departments. These include displays of luxury patrol vehicles, demonstrations by K9 units, and cycling showcases.

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