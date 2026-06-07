How Kalayaan 2026 brought Filipino culture to life in Dubai

Over 40,000 attended the celebration marking the 128th Philippine Independence Day
Dubai: For one full day in the heart of Dubai, the Philippines came alive through music, food, dance, and tradition as thousands gathered to celebrate Kalayaan 2026, a major community event marking the 128th anniversary of Philippine Independence Day.
Held at the Dubai World Trade Centre on June 7, the event has drawn an estimated of more than 40,000 attendees, making it one of the largest Filipino community gatherings in the UAE. Organised by the Emirates Loves Philippines, the celebration has brought together Filipino residents from across the country along with UAE residents of different nationalities eager to experience Filipino culture.
The event has been held in the presence of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, Philippine ambassador to the UAE; and Ambrosio Brian Enciso III, Philippine consul general in Dubai. It has also been attended by representatives of Philippine business councils in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Filipino schools across the UAE, and community leaders.
“Mabuhay! It is a pleasure to join you once again on this joyful celebration. A day to remember what your proud nation has built, shaped by courage, strengthened by sacrifice, reinforced by dedication, and the enduring bonds of family, community, and country,” said Sheikh Nahyan in his remarks.
“The Filipino community has become part of the UAE's success through your contribution to every sector of the society. May you be reminded that freedom carries responsibility, national progress depends on the character of the people, and hope for the future is built on unity, perseverance, and shared purpose.”
Kalayaan means “freedom” in Filipino. It refers to the Philippines’ Independence Day, which commemorates the country’s declaration of sovereignity on June 12, 1898.
In Dubai, Kalayaan 2026 has been a large public festival where culture was experienced through performances, food, and interactive activities, turning a national occasion into a shared community celebration.
Throughout the day, visitors have gathered to celebrate Filipino identity and heritage through a shared sense of community, creating an atmosphere that blends pride, nostalgia, and cultural appreciation.
For many attendees, the event has offered a welcome reminder of home.
“This event means so much because since I am not able to go back to my hometown in the Philippines, it brings me closer to home,” shared Ruth Villagracia, who has attended with her daughter Summer.
“At the same time, it makes my daughter feel what it means to be Filipino since she is half British. I am trying to expose her to Filipino culture and values and make her closer to the traditions I grew up with.”
The celebration has also served as an opportunity for younger generations from other nationalities to connect with the Filipino culture.
“I felt it would be a great opportunity to come and see other nations’ traditions and roots,” stated Abdul Kareem, a Pakistani student at Bath Spa University.
His fellow student Syed Moaz Ali has bared that the event gave him a deeper appreciation of Filipinos.
“I get to experience new things that I've never seen from a different culture. It's my first Filipino event and I love trying their foods and meeting new people,” exclaimed Ali.
“Even in our university, we have a Filipino community and I have a lot of Filipino friends. It's nice to know their culture that's very unique and amazing.”
A dedicated food village has served a wide range of Filipino dishes and beverages, offering visitors a taste of home for many Filipinos in the UAE, while introducing Filipino cuisine to others for the first time.
Popular dishes and street-style favourites have been available throughout the day, making the food area one of the busiest sections of the venue.
Families have also taken part in interactive entertainment zones that included live shows, games, and competitions, creating a festival-like atmosphere suitable for all ages.
The Filipino community is one of the largest expatriate groups in the UAE, with hundreds of thousands of residents working across key sectors such as healthcare, construction, engineering, hospitality, retail, education and tourism.
Organisers have noted that Kalayaan 2026 recognises the community’s contribution to the UAE’s development and its role in strengthening the country's multicultural society.
Rashed Al Tamimi, director of Emirates Loves Philippines, has mentioned that the gathering demonstrates the close relationship between Filipinos and the UAE.
“Being here today and seeing this crowd is very moving. You see volunteers, community members, leaders, businessmen, and schools all coming together to celebrate a very special day for the Filipino community,” Al Tamimi told Gulf News.
“We love you, we embrace you. You are welcome and we look forward to a very bright future together.”
Speaking to Gulf News, Ambassador Ver has highlighted that the celebration reflects the resilience of Filipinos during challenging times.
“I am so proud of this community knowing that they can come here and celebrate like this despite the regional conflict. We did our share and stood in solidarity with the UAE, the same way that this country provided us protection,” said Ver.
Moreover, he has underscored that the two nations have expanded their official diplomatic relations through agreements in areas such as artificial intelligence, renewable energy, the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, and defense, among others.
“The root and foundation of this relationship is the people-to-people ties, that is what keeps everything together. Through thick and thin, financial crisis, Covid-19, and now the regional conflict, we are here. We express our gratitude to this country because of the safety and security that we are enjoying, we can celebrate openly like this.”
For long-time residents, the UAE has become more than a workplace, it has become home.
“UAE has been my second home for the past 30 years. For me, it is the safest country where me and my husband choose to stay,” shared Maria Louisa Aziza Zekag, president of Las Damas De Rizal Dubai.
“I am so proud to be able to live here in the UAE and say that I am safe despite all the uncertainties. The government is doing very well to protect its residents and we have faith.”
Maricor Nana, branch manager of Trip Expert International, who has lived in the UAE for nearly 14 years, has attended Kalayaan for the first time.
“This event is very important because I can connect with a lot of Filipinos and hear different stories from them,” stated Nana.
“I have a UAE flag tattoo on my arm because for me it is my first home. It molded me from being like a tiny bird into someone spreading my wings to fly.”
The UAE and the Philippines share a long-standing relationship dating back to 1974, with diplomatic missions established later in Abu Dhabi and Manila in 1980 and 1989 respectively.
Over the decades, ties have grown through trade, labour cooperation, and strong people to people connections, particularly through the large Filipino community living in the UAE.
The event has also reflected the UAE’s values of tolerance and coexistence by providing a platform for communities to celebrate their heritage while sharing it with others in a safe and inclusive environment.
Kalayaan 2026 has served as more than a commemoration of Philippine independence. For the one million Filipinos in the UAE, it is an opportunity to reconnect with their roots, share their culture, and strengthen bonds within the community.
In Dubai, thousands have gathered not only to celebrate freedom, but also identity, belonging, and the enduring friendship between the UAE and the Philippines.
“Even if we have a lot of problems, people are still smiling. In spite of everything, we still celebrate independence and live out unity and happiness,” remarked Donell Gumiran, travel photographer and creative director of Muna creative branding agency, who has lived in the UAE for nearly 20 years.
“It is hard to be far from home, but we always stay positive. Even in difficult times, there will always be sunshine.”
As families, friends, and visitors have filled the halls of the Dubai World Trade Centre, the event has stood as a display of the Filipino community’s resilience, gratitude, and lasting contribution to the UAE’s multicultural society, all while showing how a single festival can turn a city into a shared home for many.