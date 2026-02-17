Kalayaan 2026 date announced: Dubai set for grand Filipino Independence Day celebration

The annual ceremony will take place at the Zabeel Halls 2 & 3 of the Dubai World Trade Centre. Dubbed as “ Kalayaan 2026,” the celebration is expected to draw thousands of Filipinos from across the Emirates for a full day of music, culture, and community spirit.

Dubai: Mark your calendars! The Filipino community in the UAE is set to come together on June 7 for the celebration of the Philippines’ 128th Independence Day.

“Gather your family, bring your friends, and be part of a celebration that’s bigger, louder, and more exciting than ever — Kalayaan 2026 is coming!”

“Expect electrifying performances, cultural pride, non-stop entertainment, and unforgettable moments with kababayans from all over the UAE,” according to Pinoy Now, the event's community page.

This year’s edition intends to raise the bar with upgraded production, increased entertainment segments, and more interactive experiences for all generations.

“Kalayaan,” which means freedom in Filipino, reflects the heart of the event which is commemorating the country’s independence while celebrating the strong and vibrant Filipino presence in the UAE.

Kalayaan 2026 aims to build on that momentum by bringing together organisations, businesses, and performers under one roof in a shared observance of identity and togetherness.

Over the years, independence day celebrations have grown in scale and attendance, reflecting the community’s unity and pride.

The UAE is home to millions of Filipino expatriates in the Middle East, with professionals contributing across various key sectors.

Last year, the event brought together about 30,000 Filipinos. With the date now confirmed, Kalayaan 2026 is expected to be one of the most anticipated community events of this year.

Additionally, more opportunities for community showcases and grassroots participation will be featured in the program.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.