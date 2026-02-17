GOLD/FOREX
Philippines

Kalayaan 2026 date announced: Dubai set for grand Filipino Independence Day celebration

Annual Philippine independence day event in Dubai returns, promising grander showcase

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
Parade during Kalayaan 2025 that took place at the Dubai World Trade Center Zabeel Hall 1, Dubai.
Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Mark your calendars! The Filipino community in the UAE is set to come together on June 7 for the celebration of the Philippines’ 128th Independence Day.

The annual ceremony will take place at the Zabeel Halls 2 & 3 of the Dubai World Trade Centre. Dubbed as “Kalayaan 2026,” the celebration is expected to draw thousands of Filipinos from across the Emirates for a full day of music, culture, and community spirit.

A celebration of freedom

“Kalayaan,” which means freedom in Filipino, reflects the heart of the event which is commemorating the country’s independence while celebrating the strong and vibrant Filipino presence in the UAE.

This year’s edition intends to raise the bar with upgraded production, increased entertainment segments, and more interactive experiences for all generations.

“Expect electrifying performances, cultural pride, non-stop entertainment, and unforgettable moments with kababayans from all over the UAE,” according to Pinoy Now, the event's community page.

“Gather your family, bring your friends, and be part of a celebration that’s bigger, louder, and more exciting than ever — Kalayaan 2026 is coming!”

A strong Filipino presence in the UAE

The UAE is home to millions of Filipino expatriates in the Middle East, with professionals contributing across various key sectors.

Over the years, independence day celebrations have grown in scale and attendance, reflecting the community’s unity and pride.

Kalayaan 2026 aims to build on that momentum by bringing together organisations, businesses, and performers under one roof in a shared observance of identity and togetherness.

What’s new this year?

A greater spotlight on UAE-based Filipino talents and organisations will be highlighted in this year's edition.

Additionally, more opportunities for community showcases and grassroots participation will be featured in the program.

Last year, the event brought together about 30,000 Filipinos. With the date now confirmed, Kalayaan 2026 is expected to be one of the most anticipated community events of this year.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
