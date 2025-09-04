Philippines holiday calendar 2026: Official list of regular, special non-working days

List of long weekends offering the chance to schedule much-needed getaway, family reunion
Dubai: Filipinos can now mark their calendars for 2026! Malacañang has released the official list of regular and special non-working holidays under Proclamation No. 1006, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on behalf of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
Here’s the full rundown of next year's holidays:
January 1 (Thursday) – New Year’s Day
April 2 – Maundy Thursday
April 3 – Good Friday
April 9 (Thursday) – Araw ng Kagitingan
May 1 (Friday) – Labor Day
June 12 (Friday) – Independence Day
August 31 (last Monday of August) – National Heroes Day
November 30 (Monday) – Bonifacio Day
December 25 (Friday) – Christmas Day
December 30 (Wednesday) – Rizal Day
August 21 (Friday) – Ninoy Aquino Day
November 1 (Sunday) – All Saints’ Day
December 8 (Tuesday) – Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary
December 31 (Thursday) – Last Day of the Year
The good news is the addition of new special non-working days, a strategic move designed to boost domestic tourism and give families more time together. The newly declared days are:
February 17 (Tuesday) – Chinese New Year
April 4 (Saturday) – Black Saturday
November 2 (Monday) – All Souls’ Day
December 24 (Thursday) – Christmas Eve
The impact of two of these additions is particularly significant for Filipino traditions.
Imagine having a proper long weekend for Undas. By making November 2 a special non-working day, the government has effectively gifted Filipinos a three-day weekend. This means no more cramming cemetery visits and family reunions into one chaotic weekend. We get a full three days to clean the grave, light candles for our loved ones, and maybe even have a picnic with the whole clan without rushing.
For Christmas, adding Thursday, December 24 is a game-changer. It gives everyone a head start for Noche Buena preparations, a chance to visit godparents for pamasko, and a much-needed buffer day to travel before the festivities begin.
The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) will release detailed implementing guidelines, but the Labor Code provisions remain in effect. Employees who work on a regular holiday are entitled to double pay, while those reporting on a special non-working day receive an additional 30 percent of their daily wage.
The dates for Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha are still pending and will be announced later by the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos based on the lunar calendar.
With the calendar now set, 2026 offers several long weekends perfect for scheduling vacations, family reunions, or simply taking a well-deserved rest.
