Philippines holiday calendar 2026: Official list of regular, special non-working days

Dubai : Filipinos can now mark their calendars for 2026! Malacañang has released the official list of regular and special non-working holidays under Proclamation No. 1006, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on behalf of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The dates for Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha are still pending and will be announced later by the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos based on the lunar calendar.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) will release detailed implementing guidelines, but the Labor Code provisions remain in effect. Employees who work on a regular holiday are entitled to double pay, while those reporting on a special non-working day receive an additional 30 percent of their daily wage.

For Christmas, adding Thursday, December 24 is a game-changer. It gives everyone a head start for Noche Buena preparations, a chance to visit godparents for pamasko, and a much-needed buffer day to travel before the festivities begin.

Imagine having a proper long weekend for Undas. By making November 2 a special non-working day, the government has effectively gifted Filipinos a three-day weekend. This means no more cramming cemetery visits and family reunions into one chaotic weekend. We get a full three days to clean the grave, light candles for our loved ones, and maybe even have a picnic with the whole clan without rushing.

The good news is the addition of new special non-working days, a strategic move designed to boost domestic tourism and give families more time together. The newly declared days are:

