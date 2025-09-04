GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Philippines

Philippines holiday calendar 2026: Official list of regular, special non-working days

List of long weekends offering the chance to schedule much-needed getaway, family reunion

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Philippines holiday calendar 2026: Official list of regular, special non-working days
Shutterstock

Dubai: Filipinos can now mark their calendars for 2026! Malacañang has released the official list of regular and special non-working holidays under Proclamation No. 1006, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on behalf of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Here’s the full rundown of next year's holidays:

Regular holidays

  • January 1 (Thursday) – New Year’s Day

  • April 2 – Maundy Thursday

  • April 3 – Good Friday

  • April 9 (Thursday) – Araw ng Kagitingan

  • May 1 (Friday) – Labor Day

  • June 12 (Friday) – Independence Day

  • August 31 (last Monday of August) – National Heroes Day

  • November 30 (Monday) – Bonifacio Day

  • December 25 (Friday) – Christmas Day

  • December 30 (Wednesday) – Rizal Day

Special (Non-working) days

  • August 21 (Friday) – Ninoy Aquino Day

  • November 1 (Sunday) – All Saints’ Day

  • December 8 (Tuesday) – Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary

  • December 31 (Thursday) – Last Day of the Year

Additional Special (Non-working) days

The good news is the addition of new special non-working days, a strategic move designed to boost domestic tourism and give families more time together. The newly declared days are:

  • February 17 (Tuesday) – Chinese New Year

  • April 4 (Saturday) – Black Saturday

  • November 2 (Monday) – All Souls’ Day

  • December 24 (Thursday) – Christmas Eve

The impact of two of these additions is particularly significant for Filipino traditions.

Imagine having a proper long weekend for Undas. By making November 2 a special non-working day, the government has effectively gifted Filipinos a three-day weekend. This means no more cramming cemetery visits and family reunions into one chaotic weekend. We get a full three days to clean the grave, light candles for our loved ones, and maybe even have a picnic with the whole clan without rushing.

For Christmas, adding Thursday, December 24 is a game-changer. It gives everyone a head start for Noche Buena preparations, a chance to visit godparents for pamasko, and a much-needed buffer day to travel before the festivities begin.

Holiday pay rules

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) will release detailed implementing guidelines, but the Labor Code provisions remain in effect. Employees who work on a regular holiday are entitled to double pay, while those reporting on a special non-working day receive an additional 30 percent of their daily wage.

Islamic holidays

The dates for Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha are still pending and will be announced later by the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos based on the lunar calendar.

With the calendar now set, 2026 offers several long weekends perfect for scheduling vacations, family reunions, or simply taking a well-deserved rest.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

U.S. Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack speaks during a press conference after his meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

US envoy calls Lebanese journalists 'animals'

2m read
Sholay after 50 years – My Bollywood memories

Sholay after 50 years – My Bollywood memories

3m read
President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Philippines declares special holidays in several areas

2m read
Beyonce is also nominated as a producer of Beyoncé Bowl for Best Variety Special and for Best Direction of a Variety Special.

Beyonce scores first Emmy, adds to record 35 Grammys

2m read