Jose Rizal: 12 facts you need to know about Philippines’ national hero

He was made a glaring example for anyone who dared to stand up against the mighty.

He advocated non-violence. Was executed anyway on December 30, 1896, in Luneta, a place reserved for public executions (now a major tourist spot in Manila, worth a visit).

A pariah who deserved nothing but death.

During his time, Jose Rizal was considered a subversive .

Today, the sun never sets on places where Rizal's monuments are found, spread across the planet.

His life has been the subject of local movies, dioramas, tableaus, dramas and TV series. He's honoured beyond the Philippines, including the heart of country's former colonial master, Madrid.

And became a pulsating reality. Filipinos eventually broke free from Spain, and founded a republic.

Rizal became a lightning rod for the Philippine revolution. After Rizal's execution, his ideas thrived.

"You who have to see it, welcome it — and forget not those who have fallen during the night."

“I die without seeing the dawn brighten over my native land," Rizal wrote in his now famous "My Last Farewell" (Mi Ultimo Adios, its preservation and text deserve another long-form).

His biggest sin: He lived in the darkest hours of the 330-year Spanish rule over his native Philippines, an archipelago named after Spain's Prince (then King) Philip II (who ruled 1556 to 1598).

The reformist doctor and a prolific writer is revered as the national hero of the Philippines.

Quick facts to know about Jose Rizal:

His full name is José Protasio Rizal Mercado y Alonso Realonda . He was a patriot, physician, poet par excellence and novelist who inspired the Philippine nationalist movement. He died at age 35, executed by Spanish colonial masters, who ruled the Philippines for 350 years.

Rizal was born on June 19, 1861 in Calamba town, Laguna province, 54 km south of Manila, to Francisco Engracio Rizal Mercado y Alejandro and Teodora Morales Alonzo Realonda de Rizal y Quintos.

The son of a well-to-do landowner, Rizal was a brilliant student. He initially studied medicine in Manila. At the age of 21, he traveled to Spain to complete his medical degree at the Universidad Central de Madrid, where he was conferred the degree of Licentiate in Medicine. He went to Paris and Germany to specialise in ophthalmology, in part because he wanted to cure his mother’s failing eyesight.

In Germany, he worked at the University Eye Hospital under Dr. Otto Becker. During his stay in Europe between 1882 and 1892, he wrote several poems and two novels.

A polyglot, he learnt several languages — Arabic, Hebrew, Filipino, Ilokano, Bisayan, Subanon, Chinese, Latin, Spanish, Greek, English, French, German, Malay, Sanskrit, Dutch, Japanese, Catalan, Italian, Portuguese, Swedish and Russian — according to historians.

While in Europe, Rizal wrote two novels, which the Spanish colonial government found subversive. His novels had been turned into a number of period movies.

While in Europe, Rizal committed himself to the reform of Spanish rule in his home country, through peaceful means. He was a passionate writer and published his first novel Noli Me Tangere (Touch me Not/The Social Cancer, 1887), in Berlin. Noli highlighted the evils of Spanish rule in his homeland.

A sequel, El Filibusterismo (1891; The Filibuster/The Reign of Greed), established his reputation as the leading spokesman of the Philippine reform movement. He also published an annotated edition (1890) of Antonio Morga’s Sucesos de las Islas Filipinas, hoping to show that the native people of the Philippines had a long history before the coming of the Spaniards.

Rizal’s political reform programme included integration of the Philippines as a province of Spain, representation in the Cortes (the Spanish parliament), the replacement of Spanish friars by Filipino priests, freedom of assembly and expression, and equality of Filipinos and Spaniards before the law.

In 1895, Rizal sought permission to travel to Cuba as an army doctor. His request was approved, but a year later, in August 1896, the armed revolt lead by the Katipunan, a nationalist Filipino society, erupted. Its leader, Andres Bonifacio, took inspiration from the French. Rizal was implicated and jailed. After a show trial, Rizal was convicted of sedition and sentenced to death.

Though José Rizal called for peaceful reform of Spain's colonial rule in the Philippines and abhorred violence in his writings, a colonial court sentenced him to death by musketry. At age 35, Rizal was executed on December 30, 1896 in Bagumbayan (now Rizal Park in Luneta, Manila).

After the execution, Rizal fired up the Philippine nationalist movement. Filipino revolutionary forces under General Emilio Aguinaldo (first president) declared independence on June 12, 1898.

Today, Rizal is one of the most revered of Filipino heroes. His monuments are found in different parts of the world: in Germany, Spain, Australia, Austria, China (Hong Kong, Fujian), Canada, Czech Republic, France, Italy, Japan, UK, US (California, Hawaii, Texas, Illinois, Washington).

Rizal’s main monument today stands in Luneta, the main execution spot of Spanish colonial masters enriched by the blood of Filipino martyrs. The Americans, who succeeded Spain in colonising the Philippines (for about 50 years), emphasised Rizal's views on Filipino nationalism rather than those of the more action-oriented Emilio Aguinaldo and Andrés Bonifacio.

At the turn of the 20th century, however, some in the US media portrayed the people of the Philippines as “pirates”, “barbarians”, “savages incapable of civilisation”.

It was the story and poetry of Rizal that "did something to the House (of US Congress) akin to a miracle,” according to Rep. Henry R. Cooper, author of the Philippine Bill of 1902 — also known as the Cooper Act.

This organic act about the Philippines provided for the following:

Extension of the Bill of Rights to Filipinos;

Establishment of an elective Philippine Assembly, after the proclamation of peace and two years after the publication of the Philippine census;

Appointment of two resident commissioners to represent the Filipino people in Washington;

Retention of the Philippine Commission as the upper house of the legislature, with the Philippine Assembly as the lower house; and