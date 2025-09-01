At 80, the singer-songwriter has become a symbol of 'Paskong Pinoy'
Why is Christmas music playing in September? For millions of Filipinos, the question isn’t ‘why,’ but ‘why not.’ While much of the world waits until late November or December to welcome the holidays, the Philippines does things differently.
The moment the calendar flips to September 1, a familiar tune fills the air. It’s not Mariah Carey or Michael Bublé, but Jose Mari Chan, and his legendary OPM hit, 'Christmas in Our Hearts'. For better or worse, the song has become the unofficial anthem of the ‘ber months.’ And for a nation that loves to celebrate, it’s the signal that the countdown to Christmas has begun—115 days to go.
Every September, social media buzzes with memes of Jose Mari Chan 'peeking' from corners, ready to serenade Filipinos once more. The memes are funny, sure, but the man and his music are no laughing matter. For Filipinos, he’s a national institution. He's the voice that sets the mood, the soundtrack to a season that stretches on for four months.
You can't escape the sound of Christmas in the Philippines once September arrives. Walk through a mall, ride a jeepney, or simply turn on the radio, and you will hear 'Christmas in Our Hearts' on a constant loop. It is a tradition that spans generations; Chan himself has expressed his gratitude in interviews, saying he feels honored to be a symbol of the holiday spirit for so many. The song’s reach is so powerful that even young children know it by heart.
The sentiment is even deeper for the millions of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) around the world. For them, hearing the first notes of a Jose Mari Chan song isn't just a sign of the season. It’s a lifeline, a way to connect with a home that is often thousands of miles away.
For OFWs, the music brings both comfort and a touch of melancholy. It's a reminder of what they’ve sacrificed, time with their loved ones, but also a way to feel connected to their families and culture. Their remittances often provide the financial boost that kicks off the holiday spending spree back home, making the long Christmas season possible.
Filipinos see the early start to the Christmas season as a symbol of hope. It’s a time to come together, a time for faith and family. The four-month-long celebration allows more time to plan reunions, a necessity given that so many family members live and work abroad. It gives them time to save money, book flights, and make sure everyone can be together for one of the most important day of the year.
The fact is, for Filipinos, Christmas is not just a single date on the calendar. It’s a feeling, a promise of togetherness that starts with the lyrics 'Whenever I see girls and boys / Selling lanterns on the streets...'
