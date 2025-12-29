GOLD/FOREX
Philippines: 12-year-old child dies, another injured after firecracker explosion in Manila

Police have issued a warning about the dangers of stray fireworks following the incident

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Philippines: 12-year-old child dies, another injured after firecracker explosion in Manila
X / Brgy 224 Zone 21 SK Councils

Dubai: A 12-year-old boy was killed and another seriously injured after a cache of firecrackers they found on a street in Tondo, Manila, exploded on Sunday evening.

The Manila Police District (MPD) confirmed that the incident occurred at approximately 8.23 pm on December 28 at the corner of Lorenzo Street and Jose Abad Santos Avenue. Initial investigations suggest the two children were walking through the area when they discovered suspected firecrackers abandoned on the pavement.

One of the boys reportedly used a disposable lighter to ignite one of the items, triggering a powerful blast that involved the rest of the recovered fireworks.

Deafening noise heard

A tricycle driver who was passing through the junction at the time told investigators he saw the children moments before the explosion. Witnesses in the densely populated district described a deafening noise followed by a thick cloud of smoke, sent through a street typically crowded with residents during the year-end holidays.

Medical responders declared one of the victims dead at the scene due to the severity of his injuries. The second boy, also 12, sustained various injuries and was rushed to the Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center, where he remains confined for treatment.

Personnel from the Jose Abad Santos Police Station, alongside the MPD’s Explosive and K-9 Unit and the Scene of the Crime Operation (SOCO) forensic team, cordoned off the area to conduct post-blast clearing operations.

Stern New Year warning issued

The incident has prompted a stern warning from the Manila Police District regarding the dangers of stray pyrotechnics as the New Year festivities approach.

"The public, particularly parents and guardians, are strongly reminded to closely supervise children and strictly refrain from picking up, handling, or igniting firecrackers found on the streets or in public places," the MPD said in a statement.

Authorities are currently investigating the source of the abandoned firecrackers and whether any local vendors or individuals may be held liable for leaving the explosives in a public thoroughfare.

