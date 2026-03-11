Philippine carriers continue to cancel Middle East trips, charter flights back home arranged

Affected passengers offered rebooking, refund options
Dubai: Philippine carriers have continued cancelling flights to key Middle East destinations due to the current situation in the region. This has prompted the local government to arrange charter and commercial flights for Filipinos who want to return home.
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) and budget airline Cebu Pacific (CEB) have noted that the suspensions are necessary to ensure the safety of passengers, crew, and ground personnel.
At the same time, authorities are stepping up repatriation efforts for overseas Filipinos affected by the geopolitical tensions.
In its advisory, PAL has announced a series of flight cancellations covering routes between Manila and major Middle East hubs.
For March 11, the airline has cancelled flights PR 685 (Doha–Manila), PR 684 (Manila–Doha), and PR 658/659 (Manila–Dubai–Manila).
On March 12, additional cancellations include PR 685 (Doha–Manila), PR 684 (Manila–Doha), PR 654/655 (Manila–Riyadh–Manila), and PR 658/659 (Manila–Dubai–Manila).
PAL has also cancelled PR 685 from Doha to Manila on March 13.
Further cancellations have been announced for March 14, including PR 685 (Doha–Manila), PR 684 (Manila–Doha), PR 654/655 (Manila–Riyadh–Manila), and PR 658/659 (Manila–Dubai–Manila).
The same flights, PR 685 (Doha–Manila), PR 684 (Manila–Doha), PR 654/655 (Manila–Riyadh–Manila), and PR 658/659 (Manila–Dubai–Manila), have been cancelled on March 15.
Moreover, flight PR 685 from Doha to Manila has been cancelled on March 16.
“Affected passengers may avail of rebooking or refund options in accordance with PAL policies,” said the carrier.
“Passengers are also advised to check on their flight status and the latest flight advisories via the PAL website, mobile app, or official social media channels before proceeding to the airport.”
On the other hand, low-cost carrier CEB has also suspended multiple flights between the Philippines and the Gulf.
On March 11, the airline has cancelled flights 5J 14/15 (Manila–Dubai–Manila), 5J 18/19 (Manila–Dubai–Manila), and 5J 740 (Manila–Riyadh).
The return flight 5J 741 (Riyadh–Manila) scheduled for March 12 has also been cancelled.
“CEB is also providing flexible options, including free rebooking and travel fund conversion, to passengers who wish to postpone their flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh scheduled until March 18, 2026,” stated the airline.
“CEB will continue to assess its flight operations to and from the Middle East. As this remains a developing situation, further schedule adjustments may be necessary.”
Meanwhile, the Philippine government has started arranging flights for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who wish to return home from the Middle East.
According to Presidential Communications Office undersecretary and Palace press officer Claire Castro, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has coordinated chartered and commercial flights for repatriates.
“16 OFWs from Tel Aviv (Israel) traveled by land to the southern Israel town of Eilat, which borders Egypt via the Taba border crossing. These 16 OFWs cross the Egyptian border and will take the Cairo to Muscat to Manila flight with ETA Manila on March 11, 9:30 pm, Philippine time,” said Castro.
The government has also secured commercial flights for OFWs in the UAE, together with their dependents, departing from Dubai through Emirates airline.
Additionally, for those in Saudi Arabia, the DMW is arranging flights from Riyadh with the earliest departure expected on March 14.
The repatriation efforts are being funded through the emergency repatriation fund of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, an attached agency of the DMW.
As of writing, over 400 Filipinos have already returned to the Philippines since tensions in the Middle East escalated.
Castro has stressed that the government continues to prioritise the safety and welfare of Filipinos abroad as the situation in the region develops.