Aviation

Saudia extends suspension of flights to eight destinations until March 6

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s national carrier, Saudia, said on Wednesday it had extended the suspension of its flights to a number of destinations, including Amman, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha, Bahrain, Moscow and Peshawar, as current conditions persist.

In a statement issued on Mar 4 , the airline said the suspension would remain in effect for an additional two days, until 23:59 GMT on 6 March, as part of precautionary measures linked to the ongoing situation.

Saudia added that it is continuously monitoring developments around the clock through its emergency coordination centre, in cooperation with the relevant authorities, to ensure the safety of passengers and its operations.

The airline said affected passengers would be informed of updates through the communication channels associated with their bookings, urging travellers to verify the status of their flights before heading to the airport.

Saudia also expressed its appreciation for passengers’ understanding of circumstances beyond its control, adding that further updates would be provided through its official platforms

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
US-Israel-Iran war

