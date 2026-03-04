US‑Israel conflict on Iran escalates on Day 5; UAE affirms right to self‑defence

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi has temporarily suspended all in-person consular services effective immediately, until further notice.

The move follows advisories from the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation recommending remote work for the private sector and discouraging workers from remaining in open areas. The Embassy said the suspension is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and wellbeing of both community members and Embassy staff.

Updates on the resumption of services will be shared through the Embassy’s official channels. Pakistani nationals are urged to follow local authority instructions and stay informed via official announcements.

For emergency assistance, the Embassy can be contacted at:

Landline: +971 2 4447800

Mobile: +971 50 121 0260

WhatsApp: +971 50 124 8934