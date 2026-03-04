US‑Israel conflict on Iran escalates on Day 5; UAE affirms right to self‑defence

UAE air defences remain on alert; follow live updates on the situation
Highlights
The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi has temporarily suspended all in-person consular services effective immediately, until further notice.
The move follows advisories from the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation recommending remote work for the private sector and discouraging workers from remaining in open areas. The Embassy said the suspension is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and wellbeing of both community members and Embassy staff.
Updates on the resumption of services will be shared through the Embassy’s official channels. Pakistani nationals are urged to follow local authority instructions and stay informed via official announcements.
For emergency assistance, the Embassy can be contacted at:
Landline: +971 2 4447800
Mobile: +971 50 121 0260
WhatsApp: +971 50 124 8934
The Ministry of Defense of Saudi Arabia confirmed that its defence forces successfully intercepted and destroyed two cruise missiles over the Al-Khurj area.
The announcement was made by the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence.
Kuwait’s Ministry of Defence said its air defences intercepted and destroyed several hostile aerial targets that entered the country’s airspace early on Wednesday, in an operation that led to debris falling on a residential home and causing casualties.
In a statement, the ministry said the targets were detected and intercepted inside Kuwait’s airspace and were destroyed by the armed forces. Debris from the interception fell on a residential house, resulting in human injuries and material damage.
The Kuwaiti armed forces said they remain fully engaged in carrying out their duties and are taking all necessary measures to protect the country’s territory, its citizens and residents, and to safeguard Kuwait’s sovereignty, security and stability.
The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has warned residents not to prioritise filming social media content over their personal safety during emergency alerts, stressing that failure to follow official instructions could result in legal accountability.
The reminder follows reports that some residents and motorists have been leaving their homes or stopping their vehicles to record videos after receiving mobile warning notifications.
Authorities emphasised that the alerts are issued solely to protect the public and require immediate compliance, not documentation by bystanders.
US forces have carried out strikes on close to 2,000 targets across Iran’s military and strategic infrastructure, according to statements from United States Central Command.
These include missile batteries, command and control centers, air defense systems, naval assets (including reports that 11 Iranian ships have been destroyed), and other elements the US regards as posing “imminent threats.”
Amid surging energy prices and private insurers withdrawing coverage, US President Donald Trump ordered the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to immediately offer affordable political risk insurance and guarantees for all maritime trade, particularly energy shipments, through the Gulf — available to any shipping line.
"If necessary, the United States Navy will begin escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, as soon as possible," Trump stated in a social media post.
Iran has kept a chokehold on the strategic Strait of Hormuz which has sent the global energy market on a tailspin, and oil prices soaring.
In a swift response to regional developments, Etihad Rail, under the supervision of Abu Dhabi’s Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre (ADCMC), ran exceptional services between Al Ghuwaifat and Al Faya, safely moving over 350 passengers before the official launch of the passenger rail service.
The operation ensured a coordinated transfer following temporary flight suspensions, working closely with Saudi authorities to maintain safety and efficiency. Freight services continued uninterrupted, highlighting the UAE railway network’s operational flexibility and resilience.
Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, ADCMC Director General, said the operation reflects the national ecosystem’s readiness and ability to make timely, risk-informed decisions. Eng. Mohammed Al Shehhi, Etihad Rail Chief Projects Officer, added that the network’s technical and human resources delivered the service efficiently, with additional operations planned until air travel resumes.
The successful mission underscores Abu Dhabi’s integrated response framework and the UAE’s capacity to maintain vital services and infrastructure stability amid evolving regional challenges.
US President Donald Trump, during a meeting with the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, said “someone from within” the Iranian regime might be the best choice to take power once the US-Israel military campaign is completed — but said “most of the people we had in mind are dead.”
The president, who four days ago had emphatically called on Iranians to “take over your government” once the US-Israel bombardment ends, appeared to drift further away from the idea that the war presents an opportunity to end the theocratic rule that has been in place since the country's 1979 Islamic revolution.
The Iran-backed Hezbollah said it targeted northern Israel's Haifa naval base on Tuesday, its 12th attack of the day as Israel continued to strike Lebanon, including Beirut's southern suburbs. In a statement, issued overnight on Wednesday, the group said that "in response to the criminal Israeli aggression that struck dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, including Beirut's southern suburbs". The group claimed it launched “a barrage of high-quality missiles” toward the base. The Israeli military had said shortly after 8:00 pm that several incoming projectiles were detected, and most were shot down.
US and Israeli strikes pummelled targets across Tehran, as President Donald Trump warned it was "too late" for Iran to seek talks to escape a war now in its fourth day.
Drones and missiles crashed into oil facilities and US diplomatic missions in the Gulf as the Islamic republic retaliated, and Israel pushed troops deeper into Lebanon to battle the Tehran-backed militia Hezbollah after it entered the fray.
"Their air defence, air force, navy, and leadership is gone. They want to talk. I said: 'Too late!'," Trump posted on social media, two days after he said he was open to talks and four days after US and Israeli strikes killed supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
A drone was shot down on Tuesday near Baghdad International Airport, Iraqi authorities said.
"A small drone was downed... on the outskirts of Baghdad International Airport, with no casualties or material damage reported," the Iraqi government's security media cell said.
The UAE has confirmed that it has not taken any decision to change its defensive posture toward the repeated Iranian attacks.
The country stated that it has been subjected to more than 1,000 attacks, a figure exceeding the total number faced by all other targeted countries combined, noting that its armed forces confronted these attacks with professionalism, efficiency and distinction.
The UAE further affirmed that it has not participated in the war and has not allowed its territory, territorial waters or airspace to be used in any attack against Iran, in line with its policies based on good neighbourliness and de-escalation, and in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations.
In this context, the UAE stressed that it retains its right to self-defence, as guaranteed under international law and the UN Charter.
The state also emphasised the importance of journalistic professionalism and the need to obtain information from official and reliable sources before publishing or circulating any inaccurate reports.
UAE air defence systems intercepted 11 ballistic missiles and 123 drones, while one missile landed within the country’s territory without causing human casualties.
Since the beginning of the hostilities:
• Ballistic missiles: 186 detected; 172 destroyed, 13 fell into the sea, 1 landed on UAE territory.
• Drones: 812 detected; 755 intercepted, 57 fell within the country.
• Cruise missiles: 8 detected and destroyed.
These incidents caused three fatalities (Pakistani, Nepalese, Bangladeshi nationals) and 68 minor injuries across several nationalities. Some civilian facilities sustained minor to moderate material damage.
Authorities reported that sounds heard across the country were linked to interceptions by air defence systems and fighter jets targeting drones and missiles.
Public guidance and defensive posture
The UAE reaffirmed that it has not altered its defensive posture. The Ministry urged the public to rely on official sources and refrain from circulating rumours. Safety of citizens, residents, and visitors remains the top priority.
Air travel continues under precautionary measures, with 48 flights per hour coordinated across UAE airports.
Containing fire incidents
Dubai: A fire near the United States Consulate General Dubai was contained; no injuries were reported.
Abu Dhabi: Authorities contained a fire at the Mussafah fuel tank terminal after a drone incident; operations were unaffected.
Fujairah: Fire at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone following drone debris was brought under control; normal operations have resumed.
Officials stressed that all incidents caused no human casualties, and urged the public to follow verified government updates.
Essential services and market operations
Distance learning has been extended nationwide until Friday, 6 March 2026.
The Federal Authority for Identity Citizenship Customs and Ports Security completed travel procedures for 30,913 travellers, including 15,327 entry visas, enabling safe temporary residence.
The UAE Capital Market Authority confirmed that trading on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and Dubai Financial Market will resume on Wednesday, 4 March 2026.
Nasdaq Dubai in DIFC will reopen at 10:00 am GST on the same day, ensuring normal financial activity.
Public guidance
The UAE continues to demonstrate operational readiness, security, and societal cohesion. Citizens, residents, and visitors are advised to:
Continue normal activities while exercising caution.
Follow updates via official UAE government channels.
Avoid spreading unverified information.
The country’s defence, civil, and regulatory authorities remain fully prepared to respond to any threats and safeguard national stability.
Dubai authorities have extinguished a limited fire that broke out near the United States Consulate in the emirate following a drone-related incident.
According to the Government of Dubai Media Office, the fire was quickly contained by the competent emergency teams, who responded immediately upon receiving reports of the incident.
No injuries were reported, Dubai Media Office confirmed.
