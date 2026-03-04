US missions stop services in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and issue guidance for Americans in UAE
Abu Dhabi: The US Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the US Consulate in Dubai have been closed, and services cannot be provided in those facilities until further notice, the US Embassy announced in a social media post on Wednesday.
For Americans who do not have a valid US passport, arrangements will be made to provide passport services once security conditions permit, the mission said.
“All other in-person consular services are also unavailable, including visa services for foreign citizens. For foreign passports we are currently holding, we will arrange to make them available once security permits. For now, please do not approach the embassy or consulate for any reason. In case of an emergency, use the contact information below to reach us,” the mission said.
The mission also issued guidance for Americans in the UAE.
“The US government’s highest priority is the safety and welfare of US citizens abroad, and we will continue to share information you need to make informed decisions about your safety,” it said.
In instructions issued to the Americans in the UAE, the mission stated: “At this time, we encourage Americans to consider departing the UAE if they believe they can do so safely. Some flights are now departing international airports in the UAE. Land borders with Oman and Saudi Arabia are also open at this time, but there are reports of congestion.”
“For those who cannot or choose not to depart, we continue to recommend that they shelter in place at their residence, hotel, or other structure, staying away from windows, and leaving only as necessary to obtain food, water, medications, and other essential items.”
For Americans not currently in the UAE, the mission said: “We strongly recommend that they reconsider any plans to travel to or transit through the UAE.”
US Citizens should complete the Crisis Intake Form to let the US Embassy know they are requesting assistance.
“Do not submit this form more than once. The form is available at the following link: https://mytravel.state.gov/s/crisis-intake,” the Embassy said.
On March 3, 2026, the US Department of State ordered non-emergency US government employees to leave the UAE due to the threat of armed conflict.
Contact your airline to check on flight availability.
Keep your cell phone charged and pre-programmed with local and international emergency numbers. Dial 997 for fire, 998 for ambulance services, and 999 for police.
Maintain communication with family and friends to inform them of your status.
Keep travel documents easily accessible.
If you hear a loud explosion, or if sirens or cell phone alerts are activated, immediately seek cover. If in a home or building, go to the lowest level of the structure with the fewest exterior walls, windows, and openings; close any doors and sit near an interior wall, away from any windows or openings.
If you are outdoors, immediately seek cover in a hardened structure; if that is not possible, lie down and cover your head with your hands.
Be aware that even if the incoming missile or drone is intercepted, falling debris represents a significant risk.
After the attack, stay away from any debris, and monitor major news outlets for official guidance.
Areas near military installations, government buildings, or other potential targets.
Standing near windows or glass doors.
Going outside unnecessarily during active alerts.
Enroll in STEP to receive the latest security and safety alerts at https://step.state.gov
When planning travel, read carefully our Travel Advisory, country information, and any recent alerts at https://travel.state.gov/en/international-travel.html
Dial 999 for emergency services in UAE
US Embassy Abu Dhabi
Telephone: +(971) (2) 414-2200
Emergency Telephone: +(971) (0) 2-414-2200
Email: ACSAbuDhabi@state.gov
US Consulate General Dubai
Telephone: +(971) (4) 309-4000
Emergency Telephone: +(971) (4) 309-4000
Email: DubaiACS@state.gov
To reach the State Department – Consular Affairs:
From US and Canada: 888-407-4747.
All other locations: 202-501-4444.
Enrol in Smart Traveler Enrolment Programme (STEP) to receive updates from the Embassy.