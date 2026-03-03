GOLD/FOREX
Dubai contains fire near US Consulate after drone incident, no injuries reported

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Dubai authorities have extinguished a limited fire that broke out near the United States Consulate in the emirate following a drone-related incident.

According to the Government of Dubai Media Office, the fire was quickly contained by the competent emergency teams, who responded immediately upon receiving reports of the incident.

No injuries were reported, Dubai Media Office confirmed.

Earlier in the day, authorities in Dubai confirmed that sounds heard in various areas across the city were the result of air defence interception operations. 

The relevant Dubai teams continue to closely monitor the situation and are taking all necessary measures to ensure public safety. 

The public is advised to rely exclusively on official sources for accurate updates. 

The UAE Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced that UAE air defence systems intercepted 11 ballistic missiles and 123 drones today, while one missile landed within the country’s territory without causing any human casualties.

The Ministry stated that since the beginning of what it described as the blatant Iranian aggression, a total of 186 ballistic missiles has been detected as launched towards the UAE. Of these, 172 missiles were destroyed, 13 fell into the sea, and one missile landed on the country’s territory.

MoD added that 812 Iranian drones were detected, of which 755 were intercepted, while 57 fell within the country. It also reported that eight cruise missiles were detected and destroyed. 

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
US-Israel-Iran war

