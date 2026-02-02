UAE launches confidential security reporting service

State Security Department offers 24/7 anonymous reporting channels
Abu Dhabi: The UAE State Security Department (SSD) has unveiled a new service allowing the public to report security-related concerns confidentially, under the campaign slogan “State Security is Everyone’s Responsibility.”
The initiative underscores that safeguarding national security is a shared duty.
The service enables citizens and residents to report a broad range of issues, including extremist activities, suspicious behaviour, threats to national unity, insults or defamation targeting the state and its symbols, espionage, information leaks, and any conduct that could disrupt public order or community safety.
Individuals can submit reports without revealing their identity, with the SSD ensuring the highest standards of privacy and data protection. Authorities said the initiative encourages early intervention by combining community vigilance with professional security oversight to prevent potential risks before they escalate.
The SSD service is available 24/7 through multiple channels:
Toll-free number: 800 6600
Website: www.ssd.gov.ae
Mobile application: SSD UAE app
SMS: short-code 6006
Officials emphasised that confidentiality is a cornerstone of the initiative. All reports are processed securely, maintaining anonymity while protecting personal data in line with international standards.
The launch reflects the UAE’s proactive approach to national security and its focus on shared responsibility, reinforcing the country’s reputation as one of the safest in the world.
