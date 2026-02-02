GOLD/FOREX
UAE launches confidential security reporting service

State Security Department offers 24/7 anonymous reporting channels

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter and Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Abu Dhabi: The UAE State Security Department (SSD) has unveiled a new service allowing the public to report security-related concerns confidentially, under the campaign slogan “State Security is Everyone’s Responsibility.”

The initiative underscores that safeguarding national security is a shared duty.

What the service covers

The service enables citizens and residents to report a broad range of issues, including extremist activities, suspicious behaviour, threats to national unity, insults or defamation targeting the state and its symbols, espionage, information leaks, and any conduct that could disrupt public order or community safety.

Confidential and anonymous reporting

Individuals can submit reports without revealing their identity, with the SSD ensuring the highest standards of privacy and data protection. Authorities said the initiative encourages early intervention by combining community vigilance with professional security oversight to prevent potential risks before they escalate.

Multiple reporting channels

The SSD service is available 24/7 through multiple channels:

  • Toll-free number: 800 6600

  • Website: www.ssd.gov.ae

  • Mobile application: SSD UAE app

  • SMS: short-code 6006

Commitment to safety

Officials emphasised that confidentiality is a cornerstone of the initiative. All reports are processed securely, maintaining anonymity while protecting personal data in line with international standards.

The launch reflects the UAE’s proactive approach to national security and its focus on shared responsibility, reinforcing the country’s reputation as one of the safest in the world.

