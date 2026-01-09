GOLD/FOREX
Court and Crime

UAE State Security Department issues fresh warning on online blackmail and threats

The authority urges digital awareness amid spike in cyber blackmail cases

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Residents urged to stay alert and report suspicious digital activity.
Abu Dhabi: UAE State Security authorities have warned the public against suspicious messages, cautioning that such communications may be traps designed to exploit victims.

In a message shared across its official platforms, the State Security Department (SSD) said digital awareness is vital to personal safety and community stability. “Digital awareness is your shield to enhance your safety and the stability of your community,” the authority said.

The warning comes amid growing concerns over online extortion and threats carried out through digital channels. State Security highlighted the legal consequences of such crimes, noting that anyone who blackmails or threatens another person using an information network or technological means — to force them to act or refrain from acting — faces up to two years in prison, a fine of no less than Dh250,000 and no more than Dh500,000, or both.

The authority added that the penalty may rise to temporary imprisonment of up to 10 years if the threat involves committing a crime or making allegations that harm a person’s honour or reputation, along with an explicit or implicit demand to take or avoid a specific action.

Residents were urged to stay alert online, avoid engaging with suspicious messages, and report any attempts at blackmail or digital threats to the relevant authorities.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
