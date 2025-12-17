AI-driven scams lure victims with 'too good to be true' online deals

Cybersecurity officials warn fraud now starts with attention-grabbing fake deals
The UAE Government Cybersecurity Council has identified five defensive layers to detect AI-driven fraud and avoid falling victim to fake offers for products that appear “too perfect,” having been designed using artificial intelligence. In parallel, the Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution has warned against falling prey to “fake sales” gangs and outlined four positive practices for verifying websites.
In detail, the UAE Government Cybersecurity Council urged the public to remain vigilant and not be deceived by products promoted on social media that appear unrealistically perfect due to AI-generated images that look genuine. It cautioned that fraudsters are seeking to mislead the public on an unprecedented scale, which could escalate into full-fledged fraud.
Through its awareness campaign on official social media accounts, the Council explained that a typical fraud scenario begins by attracting attention with phrases such as: “An irresistible offer, a product that looks too perfect, you visit the website and make a purchase, then receive a message saying ‘Pay now via the link.’” It stressed that such advertisements are traps and that the images are AI-generated, underscoring the need to beware of fraudulent accounts, remain alert, and stay informed to protect ourselves and our property.
The Council outlined five defensive layers to detect AI-enabled fraud, including:
Pause and assess the situation.
Avoid clicking or responding to suspicious messages.
Review details carefully, searching for spelling or language errors—especially since more than 90% of breaches begin with a phishing message.
Verify information through trusted secondary channels, preferably official sources.
Enable two-factor authentication, which can prevent over 90% of fraudulent attempts, and activate antivirus software to remove threats and protect devices.
The Council called for adherence to these five defenses to identify threats, activate authentication measures, and strengthen digital security.
It also set out additional steps to protect against electronic fraud, including: refraining from sharing personal contact details on untrusted platforms or websites; never clicking on links received via text messages; always keeping backup copies of personal data; regularly updating smartphone operating systems; following manufacturers’ security alerts; and avoiding the download of applications from unknown sources.
In the same context, the Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution warned against becoming victims of “fake sales” gangs, noting the growing diversity of online fraud methods amid the widespread use of social media platforms. Criminals exploit this reach by advertising products and goods on unreliable or fake websites at heavily discounted prices to lure victims and steal their money.
As part of its awareness video under the campaign “Digital Protection, a Safe Community,” the Public Prosecution urged community members to verify websites by following four positive purchasing practices: reading customer reviews, ensuring the website shows consistent and up-to-date activity, checking contact information, and reviewing purchasing policy guidelines.
For its part, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department renewed its warnings against dealing with unreliable or fake websites promoted via social media to defraud shoppers. It called on community members who fall victim to online fraud to promptly report incidents to the competent authorities by calling 8002626.
The Department explained, as part of its legal awareness campaign to curb cybercrime, that under Article (40) of Federal Decree-Law No. (34) of 2021 on Combating Rumors and Cybercrimes, anyone who unlawfully seizes movable property, benefits, documents, or signatures for themselves or others shall be punished by imprisonment for a term of no less than one year and a fine of no less than AED 250,000 and no more than AED 1,000,000, or either penalty. The punishment also applies to anyone who uses fraudulent methods, assumes a false identity, or exploits information networks or IT systems to unlawfully obtain money or benefits.
The Department noted that fraudsters’ schemes to seize shoppers’ money typically begin with advertising fake websites on social media, offering goods at extremely low prices, requesting payment via bank transfer or prepaid cards, and ending with the disappearance of these stores after completing several sales.
The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department attributed the public’s vulnerability to fraud to a lack of awareness about verifying unreliable websites, improper internet use, accessing unsafe sites, and the desire to obtain products at the lowest prices. It noted that potential harms include theft of buyer data, receipt of counterfeit products, failure to receive products altogether, and financial loss.
The Department urged the public to take precautionary measures, foremost among them not trusting any website solely based on seeing its advertisement on social media, verifying site ratings and comments, purchasing through official websites as the safest option, and carefully reviewing dispute resolution, complaint, refund policies, and contact details.
Electronic fraud is a crime involving the use of the internet and digital technologies to deceive individuals and institutions into obtaining sensitive information or money through methods such as impersonation, malicious links, ransomware, or scam messages. The UAE enforces strict laws imposing penalties that include imprisonment and substantial fines, with cases handled by police through digital platforms or police stations.
Social engineering: Exploiting victims’ trust via calls, messages, or social media to obtain data or money.
Malware and ransomware: Sending malicious software to encrypt user data and demand ransom.
Impersonation: Posing as trusted entities (such as banks) or individuals to deceive victims.
Phishing: Sending emails or text messages that appear legitimate to steal login or financial information.
False promises: Fake enticing offers to win prizes or receive services in exchange for money or personal data.
UAE law (Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021) criminalizes electronic fraud, prescribing penalties of at least one year in prison and fines ranging from Dh250,000 to Dh1,000,000.
Criminalization includes forging electronic documents, using counterfeit payment methods, and violating personal data.
Aman service: Call the toll-free number 8002626 or send an SMS to 2828.
Police stations: Visit the nearest police station.
Police apps: File electronic criminal reports via police applications (such as the Dubai Police app in Dubai).
Protection measures:
Never share confidential information (passwords, card numbers, security codes).
Be cautious of suspicious messages or calls requesting data updates.
Activate security software and avoid harmful websites.
Verify the sender’s identity and confirm requests through alternative channels (e.g., speak directly with a colleague rather than replying to a compromised email).
Key Information:
Abu Dhabi Judiciary: One year imprisonment and a fine of up to AED 1 million for anyone who unlawfully seizes movable property, benefits, or documents.
Cybersecurity Council: Avoid clicking or responding to messages such as “You have received a message—pay now via the link,” and scrutinize details for spelling or language errors.
Over 90% of breaches begin with a phishing message designed to capture the recipient’s attention.
