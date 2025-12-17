AI-driven scams lure victims with 'too good to be true' online deals

The Department explained, as part of its legal awareness campaign to curb cybercrime, that under Article (40) of Federal Decree-Law No. (34) of 2021 on Combating Rumors and Cybercrimes, anyone who unlawfully seizes movable property, benefits, documents, or signatures for themselves or others shall be punished by imprisonment for a term of no less than one year and a fine of no less than AED 250,000 and no more than AED 1,000,000, or either penalty. The punishment also applies to anyone who uses fraudulent methods, assumes a false identity, or exploits information networks or IT systems to unlawfully obtain money or benefits.