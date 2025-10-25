GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Why you must not buy gold online, especially if it's discounted

Abu Dhabi authorities warn against fake gold offers online

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
1 MIN READ
Fraudsters invent new tactics every day to trap their victims.
Fraudsters invent new tactics every day to trap their victims.

Abu Dhabi Police, in collaboration with cybersecurity experts, has issued a strong warning against purchasing gold bars through online platforms and social media, highlighting a surge in fraudulent advertisements operated by international scam networks outside the UAE. These networks, officials said, entice victims with promises of buying gold and silver at attractive prices in exchange for advance payments, only to disappear once funds are transferred.

Authorities stressed the importance of dealing exclusively with licensed and accredited gold sellers, and urged anyone who suspects a fraudulent website or online activity to report it immediately to the Ministry of Interior and the UAE Public Prosecution.

Abu Dhabi Police cautioned that “fraudsters invent new tactics every day to trap their victims. You might receive a call urging an urgent money transfer, a fake banking message with a dangerous link, or a deceptive ad promoting fake investments with unrealistic profits — or even a false gold sale or discounted luxury chalet booking — only to realise you’ve lost your money with no return.”

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
Show More
Related Topics:
abu dhabi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Bride-to-be wins 24K gold bar in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket

Bride-to-be wins 24K gold bar in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket

2m read
Fraud alert: Abu Dhabi gang ordered to pay victim Dh631,034 plus damages

UAE court orders five to repay Dh631,034 in bank scam

2m read
Court orders man to repay Dh11,000 after Instagram scam

Court orders man to repay Dh11,000 after Instagram scam

1m read
Victim deceived into paying “processing fees” for non-existent loan

Abu Dhabi court orders fraudsters to return Dh20,100

1m read