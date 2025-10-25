Why you must not buy gold online, especially if it's discounted

Abu Dhabi authorities warn against fake gold offers online
Abu Dhabi Police, in collaboration with cybersecurity experts, has issued a strong warning against purchasing gold bars through online platforms and social media, highlighting a surge in fraudulent advertisements operated by international scam networks outside the UAE. These networks, officials said, entice victims with promises of buying gold and silver at attractive prices in exchange for advance payments, only to disappear once funds are transferred.
Authorities stressed the importance of dealing exclusively with licensed and accredited gold sellers, and urged anyone who suspects a fraudulent website or online activity to report it immediately to the Ministry of Interior and the UAE Public Prosecution.
Abu Dhabi Police cautioned that “fraudsters invent new tactics every day to trap their victims. You might receive a call urging an urgent money transfer, a fake banking message with a dangerous link, or a deceptive ad promoting fake investments with unrealistic profits — or even a false gold sale or discounted luxury chalet booking — only to realise you’ve lost your money with no return.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox