Up to Dh1 million fine and one year in jail for 'impersonation' on social media in UAE

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has warned that, under Article (40) of Federal Decree Law No. (34) of 2021 on Combating Rumors and Cybercrimes, the penalty for cyber fraud includes imprisonment for no less than one year and a fine of no less than Dh 250,000 and not exceeding Dh 1 million, or either of these two penalties. This applies to anyone who unlawfully seizes movable property, a benefit, a document, or a signature for themselves or others. The Department also stated that the penalty extends to anyone who uses any fraudulent method, adopts a false name, or impersonates another person via the internet, an electronic information system, or any means of information technology.