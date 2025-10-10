Up to Dh1 million fine and one year in jail for 'impersonation' on social media in UAE

Abu Dhabi warns against cyber fraud and impersonation
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has warned that, under Article (40) of Federal Decree Law No. (34) of 2021 on Combating Rumors and Cybercrimes, the penalty for cyber fraud includes imprisonment for no less than one year and a fine of no less than Dh 250,000 and not exceeding Dh 1 million, or either of these two penalties. This applies to anyone who unlawfully seizes movable property, a benefit, a document, or a signature for themselves or others. The Department also stated that the penalty extends to anyone who uses any fraudulent method, adopts a false name, or impersonates another person via the internet, an electronic information system, or any means of information technology.
As part of its awareness campaign on social media platforms aimed at enhancing public understanding of cyber fraud methods and tactics, the Department highlighted four common fraud schemes used by criminals:
1. Impersonating an official employee.
2. Calling from landline numbers or sending emails that closely resemble the phone numbers and domains of major companies.
3. Exploiting promotional seasons and company prize campaigns.
4. Deceiving individuals by claiming they have won cash or in-kind prizes, then asking for banking details or personal information to “transfer the prize,” or requesting payment to receive the in-kind prize.
The Department attributed victims’ vulnerability to scammers to several factors, including a lack of awareness of how to verify information and the identity of the communicating party, poor understanding of the importance of protecting personal data, and the desire for quick wealth. The consequences for victims may include financial loss, distress, and difficulty in legally pursuing the perpetrators.
The public was urged to adopt precautionary measures and remain vigilant against fraud, recognising that if a person has never entered a contest, it is impossible to win a prize. Individuals should never disclose banking or personal details or transfer any money, as winning prizes never requires payment. The Department also stressed the importance of directly verifying the authenticity of companies promoting offers or competitions.
The primary causes include a lack of awareness about common fraud techniques, emotional manipulation such as greed, curiosity, and excitement and excessive trust in unknown sources or unreliable information. Scammers exploit these vulnerabilities by luring victims with false promises, threats, or fake advertisements.
Key reasons for falling victim to fraud:
• Lack of awareness about online fraud:
Many individuals do not understand the methods used by scammers, making them easy targets.
• Emotional manipulation:
Fraudsters exploit greed, excitement, and curiosity by offering deals that seem “too good to be true,” prompting victims to click links or share information without thinking.
• Trusting unknown sources:
People often trust messages or ads from unverified accounts—especially on social media—which makes deception easier.
• Use of fake advertisements:
Scammers create realistic-looking ads promising free prizes or “unmissable offers” to trick users into entering personal data.
• Lack of verification:
Failure to check the credibility of ads or offers, or to review negative feedback from other users, increases the risk of being deceived.
• Be skeptical of tempting offers:
Treat any offer that seems too good to be true with caution—there is usually a catch.
• Verify the source:
Do not trust unverified or unknown sources. Always confirm the legitimacy of accounts or pages promoting such offers.
• Check comments and reviews:
Before interacting with any offer or advertisement, read user feedback to see if others have reported similar scams.
• Watch for spelling and grammar errors:
Fraudulent messages and ads often contain noticeable spelling or grammatical mistakes, indicating an unreliable source.
By staying informed, alert, and cautious, individuals can protect themselves from falling into the traps set by cybercriminals.
