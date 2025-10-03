GOLD/FOREX
Up to Dh1 million fine for committing electronic fraud in the UAE

Offenders may also be punished with imprisonment for no less than one year

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has warned that individuals convicted of electronic fraud face up to Dh1 million in fines and at least one year in prison, in line with Federal Decree-Law No. (34) of 2021 On Countering Rumors and Cybercrimes. 

In an awareness-social media post, the department, citing Article 40 of the law, said offenders may be punished with imprisonment for no less than one year and a fine ranging between Dh250,000 and Dh1 million, or with one of the two penalties.

The law applies to anyone who illegally takes possession of movable property, financial benefits, or official documents by using fraudulent methods or impersonating another person. This includes adopting a false name or assuming an incorrect identity through information networks, electronic systems, or digital technology platforms.

