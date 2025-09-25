GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Crime

Dh152 million fine, deportation hit 161 defendants in UAE residency case

The court also ruled that they had unlawfully exploited entry permits

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Dh152 million fine, deportation hit 161 defendants in UAE residency case
Shutterstock

Dubai: A Dubai court has ordered 161 defendants to pay fines totaling Dh152,240,000 in a case involving violations of residency and labour regulations.

The Citizenship and Residency Court found that the defendants had closed establishments without regularizing the status of their sponsored individuals. The court also ruled that they had unlawfully exploited entry permits through trading, including by sale.

Alongside the fines, the court ordered the deportation of all defendants, following a case brought by the Citizenship & Residency Prosecution in Dubai.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai Court to review Dh7,000 fine in phone insult case

Dubai Court to review Dh7,000 fine in phone insult case

1m read
Incident occurred when a boy was entering the elevator and was bitten on his right leg.

Domestic worker fined Dh 1,000 in dog attack case

1m read
He later filed an opposition against the judgment, seeking to overturn the ruling.

Jail, fine, deportation for BMW theft convict upheld

1m read
Repeat drugged driver, 20, jailed for 6 months in Dubai

Repeat drugged driver, 20, jailed for 6 months in Dubai

1m read