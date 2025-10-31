Rising rental scams: Abu Dhabi Police alert public to fake real estate deals

Scammers using low-price listings to steal deposits; residents urged to verify contracts
Abu Dhabi Police has issued a fresh warning about the resurgence of online real estate fraud schemes, urging the public to remain vigilant against deceptive advertisements circulating on social media platforms. These scams often lure victims with photos of fake properties offered at unusually low prices, prompting them to pay deposits or initial rent payments—only to discover later that they have been defrauded.
According to Abu Dhabi Police, real estate fraud involves deceitful practices that target individuals seeking to buy or rent property. Scammers typically advertise properties they do not own or that do not exist, using forged contracts and counterfeit images to mislead victims into transferring advance payments before disappearing without a trace.
The police advised prospective tenants and buyers to verify property ownership through official channels and to avoid making any payments before viewing the property and completing all legal documentation, as part of precautionary and legal measures to prevent real estate fraud.
Abu Dhabi Police cautioned that some fraudsters recruit individuals as 'representatives' or 'agents' under false pretenses. Scammers often exploit these individuals’ personal information—such as bank account details—to facilitate fraudulent transactions. After the victims transfer money, the scammers instruct the so-called agent to withdraw the funds and hand them over to unknown individuals or through unlicensed money exchange outlets.
Police stressed the importance of adhering to regulations set by relevant authorities for documenting rental contracts, warning residents not to be enticed by unrealistic rent offers that could lead to falling victim to real estate scams.
They also urged the public to deal only with licensed real estate offices, ask agents to present their Emirates ID, and record their details, ensuring all transactions are completed at authorized offices with official receipts and sealed contracts.
Last week, Abu Dhabi Police launched the sixth edition of its 'Be Cautious' (Khallak Hather) awareness campaign, part of its ongoing efforts to enhance digital security and protect the community from evolving forms of fraud.
The three-month campaign is being conducted in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior, police directorates, the UAE Cybersecurity Council, Abu Dhabi Media, First Abu Dhabi Bank, and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank.
It aims to raise public awareness about emerging forms of cybercrime, support the national cybersecurity strategy, and strengthen public confidence in digital government services through proactive education campaigns that emphasize preventive community safety.
A police source told Gulf News that several police stations have recently received numerous complaints from individuals searching for rental or investment properties who were targeted by fraudulent ads and calls posted by fake brokers on social media. Some victims transferred deposit payments to secure apartments only to later discover that the advertisers were not authorized by the property owners.
Abu Dhabi Police’s cybercrime units are actively monitoring websites and social media pages that promote fraudulent advertisements. Scammers are reportedly using advanced psychological and emotional manipulation techniques to gain victims’ trust and convince them of the authenticity of these listings.
These deceptive ads often involve fake offers for apartments, villas, car insurance, travel tickets, investment opportunities, and stock trading, among others, resulting in both financial loss and theft of personal and banking information.
Several individuals shared that they had fallen prey to similar scams in past years, losing money to fake real estate brokers who disappeared after receiving deposits. Police investigations have led to multiple arrests and convictions in related cases.
In recent months, UAE courts have handled several cases of real estate fraud. In one case, a tenant lost Dh10,000 to a fake broker who impersonated a legitimate real estate agent and presented forged lease documents. The court convicted the scammer, sentencing him to imprisonment and deportation.
In another incident, a woman lost Dh65,500 after responding to a fake apartment rental ad on Facebook. She transferred the money to two individuals who later evaded contact.
In a third case, a tenant was defrauded of more than Dh100,000 after being misled by a fake real estate agent who presented a forged lease contract and falsely claimed the property belonged to his brother. The court later found the contract invalid and sentenced the accused to imprisonment.
Fraudsters advertise properties that do not exist or that they have no legal right to lease or sell, using fake documents and images to deceive victims.
Scammers exploit social media by promoting non-existent properties at attractive prices, prompting victims to pay deposits before realizing they’ve been defrauded.
Abu Dhabi Police urged the public to follow these preventive steps:
Deal only with licensed and approved real estate offices.
Ask agents to present their Emirates ID and record their details.
Do not hand over personal documents except in authorized offices, and ensure you receive stamped official receipts.
Verify the property’s registration through the relevant government authority.
Abu Dhabi Police also warned job seekers against “fake employment” scams, in which fraudsters create websites or social media pages posing as legitimate recruitment companies. These scammers exploit the opportunity of major events and exhibitions to lure job seekers into paying “application fees” or “processing charges” for non-existent jobs.
Police urged the public to report any suspicious calls, messages, or fraudulent activity immediately by contacting the Aman Service via the hotline 8002626 or by sending an SMS to 2828, to support law enforcement efforts in combating fraud and safeguarding the community.
