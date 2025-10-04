GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Police warn against fake ads offering part-time jobs with high salaries

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Dubai: The Anti-Fraud Centre at the General Department of Criminal Investigation in Dubai Police has issued a warning about a rise in fraudulent advertisements circulating on social media platforms and certain websites. These ads falsely promise part-time job opportunities with attractive salaries.

As part of its Cybersecurity Awareness Month campaign, Dubai Police confirmed that such suspicious advertisements are traps used by fraudsters to lure victims into illegal activities. These include opening bank accounts in the victim’s name, transferring funds from unknown sources, or performing tasks linked to other fraudulent schemes.

The Anti-Fraud Centre urged the public to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of any employer before applying for jobs advertised online. People are advised not to share personal or banking details with unverified parties, to avoid offers that request money transfers or the use of personal account information, and to report suspicious advertisements immediately via the eCrime platform or by calling 901.

Dubai Police emphasised that public awareness is the first line of defence against fraudsters, helping individuals avoid becoming victims of scams that could even expose them to legal accountability if their personal information is misused in criminal activities.

