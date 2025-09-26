Dubai Police warn of scam stealing banking info via fake sites

Residents alerted to fraudsters exploiting search engines and social media
Dubai Police’s Anti-Fraud Department has issued a warning about a new scam targeting residents through search engines and social media.
Fraudsters are creating fake websites that impersonate official “Consumer Protection” platforms, using malicious remote access applications to steal victims’ mobile data and carry out unauthorised financial transactions.
Authorities explained that victims searching for consumer protection platforms to file complaints may be tricked into entering personal information—such as name, email, phone number, and complaint details—on fake websites.
Scammers then contact victims directly, posing as official employees and repeating their complaint details to gain trust. Once confidence is established, victims are asked to download remote access software and log into their bank accounts, allowing fraudsters to view devices in real time and steal sensitive banking information.
Dubai Police stressed that these applications give full control of a victim’s device to the fraudster, putting confidential data at risk and enabling unlawful financial activity.
The police urged residents to use only official consumer protection channels, avoid downloading suspicious apps, and never share banking information with unauthorised parties.
Residents are advised to report any scam attempts immediately via the eCrime platform or by calling 901 to protect personal data and finances.
