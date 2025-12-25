Pakistani missions warn of visa scam stealing personal data

Applicants urged to use official portals as phishing fraud targets sensitive information
Dubai: The Consulate General of Pakistan in Los Angeles has issued a stern warning to international travellers after a fraudulent message claiming to be an “important notice” about Pakistan visas circulated online.
Authorities confirmed that the message is part of a phishing scam aimed at stealing personal and financial information. Similar warnings have been issued by other Pakistani missions in different countries this year.
The consulate clarified that it is not affiliated with any third parties or agents processing visa applications without government authorisation. “The Consulate General disassociates itself from all unauthorised individuals, agents, or entities and shall not be responsible for any loss, delay, misrepresentation, or other adverse consequences arising from engagement with them,” the official statement said.
Applicants are strongly urged to submit visa requests only through the official online portal: https://visa.nadra.gov.pk
, and to consult the consulate’s website for accurate guidance on visa types, eligibility, and application procedures.
The scam messages typically request sensitive details, including passport information, social security numbers, and bank account or credit card data. Officials warned that providing such information through unauthorised channels could lead to identity theft, financial fraud, and other criminal activities.
“Applicants must exercise due diligence and avoid intermediaries who promise faster processing or special access,” the consulate said. Travellers were also encouraged to report any suspicious websites or communications to the appropriate authorities.
The warning arrives amid rising online fraud worldwide. Pakistan saw an 18% increase in phishing attacks this year, targeting unsuspecting individuals through spoofed messages and deceptive links.
The consulate’s alert serves as a crucial reminder that careful adherence to official procedures is essential to protect applicants from scams that can result in severe financial and personal consequences.
