Pakistan’s first woman Everest climber motivates youth in Dubai

Samina Baig shares inspiring stories of climbing world’s tallest peaks at Ismaili Centre
Dubai: Acclaimed Pakistani mountaineer Samina Baig shared her extraordinary journey from the remote valleys of Gilgit to the summits of the world’s highest peaks, inspiring young girls and boys during a special Ramadan Suhoor recently hosted by the Ismaili Centre Dubai.
The event brought together senior figures from government, the diplomatic corps, business, academia, and faith communities, fostering dialogue, reflection, and strengthened connections. Sheikh Juma bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum attended as Guest of Honour, praising the Ismaili volunteers for organising a meaningful gathering and expressing appreciation for inviting Baig to share her story, calling it “truly inspirational and deeply motivating.”
In her addres, Baig recalled growing up in a remote village where life was basic, fetching water from rivers, collecting firewood, and grazing animals in the mountains. Early encounters with foreign mountaineers visiting her region sparked her curiosity and ambition. Encouraged by her brother, who was already guiding climbers, she began dreaming of climbing the world’s highest mountains.
Her first mountain was a 6,000-meter peak, a challenging first ascent that tested her endurance and determination. Just three years later, in 2013, the then-22-year-old became the first Pakistani woman to stand atop Mount Everest. She completed the rest of the Seven Summits, the highest peaks on each continent, within the following year, demonstrating that perseverance and hard work can achieve the seemingly impossible.
“When I’m in the mountains, I’m the happiest person. It’s what I love most,” Baig said. Today, she channels that joy into teaching and mentoring the next generation through the Pakistan Youth Outreach Foundation, offering young boys and girls hands-on training in mountaineering, leadership, and resilience.
Baig described her first expedition in 2010, with minimal equipment, a pair of second-hand shoes and borrowed climbing gear, but with immense determination. “Mountains teach patience, resilience, and faith in yourself. Giving up was never an option,” she said.
During her lecture, she shared the challenges of high-altitude climbing, unpredictable weather, avalanches, injuries, and the mental toughness required to face life-threatening situations. Baig is the first Muslim woman to summit Mount Everest, K2, highest mountains on each of the seven continent, and reached the South Pole.
Baig also highlighted her work promoting women’s education, human rights, and climate change awareness through the Pakistan Youth Outreach Foundation, which trains and mentors young boys and girls, giving them tools to pursue ambitious goals. She emphasised that success requires not only personal courage but also support from family, mentors, and the community.
Aziz Merchant, President of the Ismaili Community in the UAE, praised Baig, stating, “Faith is not only spiritual; it includes improving quality of life, reducing poverty, and promoting human dignity. Education, coexistence, and self-reliance are the cornerstones of a thriving community.”
Baig concluded with a heartfelt message to the audience: “From a small village in Gilgit to the top of the world, the journey was long and challenging. But if you believe in your purpose and keep climbing, no summit is too high.”
Believe in yourself: Trust that you can achieve what you dream of
Stay committed: Consistency and dedication are key to reaching your goals
Be fearless: Face challenges bravely, whether on mountains or in life
Train gradually: Start with small steps, build skills, and progress steadily
Work hard every day: Success comes from daily effort, preparation, and resilience