Pakistan’s first woman Everest climber motivates youth in Dubai

The event brought together senior figures from government, the diplomatic corps, business, academia, and faith communities, fostering dialogue, reflection, and strengthened connections. Sheikh Juma bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum attended as Guest of Honour, praising the Ismaili volunteers for organising a meaningful gathering and expressing appreciation for inviting Baig to share her story, calling it “truly inspirational and deeply motivating.”

Her first mountain was a 6,000-meter peak, a challenging first ascent that tested her endurance and determination. Just three years later, in 2013, the then-22-year-old became the first Pakistani woman to stand atop Mount Everest. She completed the rest of the Seven Summits, the highest peaks on each continent, within the following year, demonstrating that perseverance and hard work can achieve the seemingly impossible.

In her addres, Baig recalled growing up in a remote village where life was basic, fetching water from rivers, collecting firewood, and grazing animals in the mountains. Early encounters with foreign mountaineers visiting her region sparked her curiosity and ambition. Encouraged by her brother, who was already guiding climbers, she began dreaming of climbing the world’s highest mountains.

During her lecture, she shared the challenges of high-altitude climbing, unpredictable weather, avalanches, injuries, and the mental toughness required to face life-threatening situations. Baig is the first Muslim woman to summit Mount Everest, K2, highest mountains on each of the seven continent, and reached the South Pole.

Baig described her first expedition in 2010, with minimal equipment, a pair of second-hand shoes and borrowed climbing gear, but with immense determination. “Mountains teach patience, resilience, and faith in yourself. Giving up was never an option,” she said.

“When I’m in the mountains, I’m the happiest person. It’s what I love most,” Baig said. Today, she channels that joy into teaching and mentoring the next generation through the Pakistan Youth Outreach Foundation, offering young boys and girls hands-on training in mountaineering, leadership, and resilience.

Baig concluded with a heartfelt message to the audience: “From a small village in Gilgit to the top of the world, the journey was long and challenging. But if you believe in your purpose and keep climbing, no summit is too high.”

Aziz Merchant, President of the Ismaili Community in the UAE, praised Baig, stating, “Faith is not only spiritual; it includes improving quality of life, reducing poverty, and promoting human dignity. Education, coexistence, and self-reliance are the cornerstones of a thriving community.”

Baig also highlighted her work promoting women’s education, human rights, and climate change awareness through the Pakistan Youth Outreach Foundation, which trains and mentors young boys and girls, giving them tools to pursue ambitious goals. She emphasised that success requires not only personal courage but also support from family, mentors, and the community.

