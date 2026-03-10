From Everest to Antarctica, this Nepali cyclist is on a mission

Currently in Dubai, the 30-year-old has already completed 12 countries
Dubai: It sounded audacious when Niranjan Aryal from Nepal first told his family he planned to spend the next decade cycling across continents for a cause. Ten years. Dozens of countries. One bicycle.
In the uncertain months following the Covid-19 pandemic, the idea seemed even more improbable. “Initially there was a lot of resistance from my family as they couldn’t understand my plan,” said Aryal, a Nepali cyclist currently in Dubai. “But when I told them why I wanted to do it, they were convinced.”
Aryal began his expedition in October 2024 from Nepal’s Solukhumbu district — home to the towering Mount Everest — carrying just $9,000 in savings and an ambitious deadline: complete the global tour by 2034, or sooner.
His mission is simple but urgent. As he pedals through cities, deserts and mountain passes, Aryal speaks about global warming, climate change and the pressing need for environmental conservation. He advocates for eco-friendly modes of transportation and hopes his journey itself becomes a symbol of sustainable living.
A Masters graduate in Business Strategy, Aryal had been working on an irrigation project in Nepal before setting off. Careful savings from that role became the seed fund for his dream. But the real spark came earlier.
“During the Covid lockdown, I went to a medication camp and that’s when I got inspired to do something different in my life,” he recalled.
He also found inspiration in fellow Nepali adventurer Pushkar Shah, who entered the Guinness World Records after cycling to 150 countries in 11 years between 1998 and 2009. “He truly inspired me,” Aryal said.
So far, Aryal has cycled through 12 countries — India, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman — before arriving in the UAE. He plans to complete the Gulf leg by visiting Kuwait and Bahrain, returning again to Saudi Arabia.
“From there I’m looking at going to Africa before heading to South America and then finally Antarctica,” he said, mapping out a route that spans nearly every continent.
On average, Aryal covers about 140 kilometres a day on his mountain bike. When night falls, he settles wherever he can find a safe place to rest. But the road has not been kind at every turn.
Travelling solo across continents comes with its own share of trials. There have been visa complications, language barriers, punishing climates and navigational errors. Holding a Nepali passport — one of the world’s lowest-ranked in terms of travel access — has added to the challenge.
“I remember going from Laos to Cambodia and I couldn’t cross the border because of issues with my documents,” he said. “I had to cycle back 176 kilometres to the embassy, get things sorted, and then restart my journey.”
The detour was exhausting, both physically and mentally. Yet Aryal views such setbacks as part of the larger test.
“I know I will face more hardship in the future, but I understand these are bound to come in the mission I have taken up,” he said.
Mechanical troubles have also been a constant companion. His mountain bike has required multiple replacements and repairs along the way. Each breakdown is another reminder of the fragility of both machines and human resolve.
Despite the challenges, Aryal rarely feels alone.
Across continents, members of the Nepali diaspora have opened their homes to him, helping with accommodation and meals. Their support keeps his expenses minimal and his morale high. “Some of them really motivate me, and that’s what keeps me going,” he said. “There are a lot of good people around us who are willing to support my cause, and that truly helps.”
Back home, his parents wait eagerly for his calls two or three times a week. His sister is married and settled, but the family bond remains strong across the miles.
“I’m in regular touch with them. I miss them, but I’m determined to achieve this feat,” Aryal said.
Aryal hopes his journey sends a message — especially to young people — that responsibility toward the planet cannot be postponed.
“I hope I send a message to the younger generation that as human beings we have to be responsible,” he said.
For the next several years, highways, deserts, jungles and icy frontiers will be his companions. With every kilometre he pedals, Aryal carries the belief that his mission could help change the world — if not in a massive way, then at least a little.