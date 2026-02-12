Mosca brothers give Italy a historic win against Nepal in T20 World Cup

Anthony, meanwhile, finds deep satisfaction in mentoring young inmates. “A lot of them come from broken homes and have made poor decisions,” he said. “My aim is to help guide them onto the right path so they’re ready to face the real world when they’re released. They’ve all got good hearts — that’s the best part.”

Even so, professional cricket in Australia always seemed unlikely. “I never really had aspirations to play professional cricket in Australia,” Justin said. “I was studying for a teaching degree at university, so it was hard to pursue cricket seriously. I love the competitive side and the team aspect — that’s why I love playing with these boys.”

Reflecting on his family’s history, Justin told The Indian Express: “When they came to Australia, it was all about working. They told their kids — our parents’ generation — just work. Dad loved sport, loved cricket, but never really played seriously. Our parents adapted to Australian culture. If they hadn’t worked hard, we wouldn’t be in this position.”

The Mosca brothers’ journey to this stage began far from Italy. Their family has lived in Sydney for three generations, ever since their grandfather migrated to Australia during World War II. It was there that Anthony, 34, and Justin, 31, first picked up a cricket bat.

