Scotland spoil Italy's T20 World Cup debut with big win

Kolkata: T20 World Cup debutants Italy had a bruising introduction to cricket's biggest stage as they suffered a crushing 73-run loss to Scotland on Monday in Kolkata.
Scotland piled up 207-4 with opener George Munsey top-scoring with 84 and in reply Italy were bowled out for 134 in 16.4 overs.
Off-spinner Michael Leask took 4-17 for Scotland, adding to his batting cameo of an unbeaten 22 off five balls.
A nation better known for its football, Italy are the lowest-ranked side in the 20-team tournament and were making a slice of history here.
Chasing a mammoth 208 for victory, they suffered early blows before a valiant fourth-wicket partnership of 73 between Australia-born brothers Ben and Harry Manenti kept them afloat at Eden Gardens.
But Harry departed for 37 and Ben got out after his 31-ball 52 as the Italian batting collapsed from 113-3.
"Hopefully we'll sit down at some stage and reflect on that little partnership that we had and it would have been nice to contribute to a win there," said vice-captain Harry.
He called playing with his brother "special".
"Obviously growing up and playing backyard cricket with him, batting together, and as young kids then dreaming of being at a World Cup batting together and we've got to live that out today."
South Africa-born captain Wayne Madsen could not bat after he dislocated his shoulder while fielding and might miss the rest of the tournament.
Scotland skipper Richie Berrington said it was vital for them to bounce back after losing their opening match of the tournament.
"Really pleased to get our first win. In the end it was a comprehensive win, but we had to work hard for it," he said.
Scotland originally failed to qualify for the World Cup but with only two weeks to go they replaced Bangladesh, who were kicked out after they refused to play in India.
Italy won the toss and bowled in the Group C encounter, where there were a few Italian fans decked out in the country's blue.
Scotland rode on a 126-run opening stand between Munsey and Michael Jones, who hit 37, to post the highest total in the tournament so far.
Brandon McMullen with an unbeaten 18-ball 41 and Leask, who hit two fours and two sixes in the last five balls, took Scotland to their best T20 World Cup total.
The left-handed Munsey started briskly with a flurry of fours to unsettle the Italy attack in the first six overs of the powerplay.
Italy suffered a blow when Madsen fell awkwardly while trying to stop a boundary in the fourth over and went off the field wincing in pain.
His shoulder has been put back in place by the physio but he will undergo scans and is "doubtful" for the rest of the tournament, Italy coach John Davison said.
The captain still completed an unusual World Cup double on Monday -- playing in two different sports for two separate countries.
He played at the field hockey World Cup for his native South Africa, but holds an Italian passport now through his ancestry.
Munsey, who was dropped on 40 by Anthony Mosca, reached his fifty in 30 balls with a six.
Munsey missed out on a hundred after he holed out to long-on off pace bowler Grant Stewart.
He hit 13 fours and two sixes in his 54-ball knock to lead Scotland to their first group win, after they lost their first match to the West Indies.
