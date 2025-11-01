From Mumbai to Dubai: 24 Indian cyclists fly to UAE for Dubai Ride 2025

Male, female riders aged 16 to 61 in dream trip to participate in Dubai Fitness Challenge
The members of Ghodbunder Cyclists, a club of 1,000 members from Thane in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region of Maharashtra, will make their debut at the event. Participants range from 16 to 61 years old, including female cyclists and a 59-year-old bypass surgery survivor.
Dr Gopal Sabe, one of the club's administrators, said the team had been planning this dream trip since last year after watching videos of the event on social media. "Then we got to know that every year in November you get the opportunity to ride on this iconic road. After seeing the videos, everyone decided we should participate," he said.
Speaking to Gulf News at the Indian Consulate in Dubai on Thursday, the cyclists said they were thrilled to take part in the event launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and were looking forward to the opportunity to ride alongside him in the 2025 edition.
The group explored Dubai's Al Qudra Cycling Track on Saturday morning, spending two hours experiencing the dedicated cycling infrastructure. Speaking after that, Dr. Gopal said they were so impressed by the facility that they decided to return for another session before flying back home on Monday.
"Back home, you can cycle on almost any street without special restrictions. But we also want dedicated cycling tracks, where cyclists have their own space and can ride safely," Dr Gopal said. He noted that Dubai's world-class cycling infrastructure serves as an inspiration for what they hope to see developed back home.
Their club, named after the Ghodbunder area where horses from Arabia were once traded over 200 years ago, has grown from a local group to a pan-India cycling community with members across Maharashtra and beyond.
This is the first trip to the UAE for most of the members. "We started sharing videos of Sheikh Zayed Road with our members, saying we will ride on this road next year. From that day, we began planning," Dr Gopal explained.
The year-long preparation in coordination with their counterparts in Dubai and individual commitment from each member finally brought two dozen dedicated cyclists to Dubai. They flew in with their safety gear and decided to rent bicycles locally.
Among them is 59-year-old cyclist Shailendra Bendale, who underwent bypass surgery in 2018 but continues to ride long distances.
"I started with 10-15km before surgery, but after joining this group in 2022, I've completed rides up to 261km. My doctor has encouraged me to continue cycling,” he said.
Another inspiring journey is that of the senior-most member in the team, Santosh Dhage, 61. “I used to cycle in the evenings when I was working. After retirement, I joined the club and started going for long rides. I have reduced my weight from 86 kg to 70 kg within six months. Cycling has also helped boost my immunity,” he said.
The youngest in the team is 16-year-old Neil, who has come along with his cycling parents, Hemant and Mrunal Bhate. Amit and Sachida Yadav, a cycling and traveling couple, said this is an entirely different trip from the long-distance road trips they usually undertake.
For the women cyclists in the group, Dubai Ride 2025 represents more than just a sporting achievement. "It was a dream come true for all of us," said Raina Bhatnagar.
"I used to watch videos of Dubai Ride, and now we are actually here to take part in it. We feel lucky, and I think this is another proof of manifestation working for me,” said the homemaker.
The club actively encourages women's participation in cycling, conducting dedicated women's cyclothons to address health issues like osteoporosis.
"Women are not that serious about their own health. They dedicate themselves to family, husband, and kids, and only think of themselves last," said Dr Gopal, who described himself as a biotechnologist and researcher and the first person in India to earn a PhD related to cycling.
Despite managing household responsibilities and full-time jobs, the women members carved out time for this dream trip.
"Health is everything. Even if you earn millions, it means nothing if your body doesn’t allow you to enjoy life. It’s not just about cycling. It’s about taking time for yourself, practicing self-care, and doing what makes you happy. When you’re truly happy and healthy, you can give your best to your family, friends, and everything you do," explained another woman cyclist, Amruta Koli.
Currently, women make up 30 percent of the club's membership, with seven of them in the Dubai team.
The Ghodbunder Cyclists run their signature event called GRM (Ghodbunder Road Masters), inspired by the French cycling event BRM — Brevet de Randonneurs Mondiaux. The events range from 25 km to 400 km in single-stage rides.
Beyond sports, the club has conducted awareness rides for cervical cancer and kids' cyclothons to encourage children to engage in offline sports rather than spending time on mobile phones. The team also promotes commute cycling to reduce carbon footprint and traffic congestion.
