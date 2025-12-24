UAE: Feeling dizzy, tired or unwell? Doctors warn hidden health risks can cause serious road crashes

Dr Marian advised motorists to watch for warning signs such as unusual tiredness, dizziness, blurred vision, palpitations, headaches, confusion, nausea or general unwellness.

“If symptoms occur before driving, it’s safer to delay the journey. If they arise while driving, pull over safely, switch on hazard lights, and rest. Seek medical assistance if symptoms are severe or do not improve. Listening to your body and acting early can prevent accidents,” she said.