UAE: Feeling dizzy, tired or unwell? Doctors warn hidden health risks can cause serious road crashes

Experts advise motorists to recognise warning signs and act early to prevent accidents
Driving safely demands full alertness, coordination and clear judgment. Yet many motorists may not realise how quickly a sudden medical episode can put themselves and others at risk, health experts said.
Dr Marian Malak Eshak Morkos, Specialist Family Medicine at Burjeel Day Surgery Centre, Al Shahama, noted that certain medical conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, blood pressure issues, neurological disorders or sleep-related problems can interfere with a driver’s ability to stay alert and react in time.
“For instance, a sudden drop in blood sugar, a fainting episode, or a seizure can occur quickly and sometimes without any warning. Even mild fatigue or dizziness can reduce reaction time, making driving risky. That’s why it’s important for anyone with these conditions to monitor their health closely before getting behind the wheel.”
Doctors are urging motorists to remain alert after an urgent warning issued by Dubai Police following a collision on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) caused by a driver losing consciousness. The motorist suffered a sudden medical episode behind the wheel, causing the vehicle to hit a concrete barrier. Two people sustained injuries ranging from moderate to serious and were taken to hospital for treatment.
Dr Marian advised motorists to watch for warning signs such as unusual tiredness, dizziness, blurred vision, palpitations, headaches, confusion, nausea or general unwellness.
“If symptoms occur before driving, it’s safer to delay the journey. If they arise while driving, pull over safely, switch on hazard lights, and rest. Seek medical assistance if symptoms are severe or do not improve. Listening to your body and acting early can prevent accidents,” she said.
Dr Rami Darwazeh, Specialist Neurosurgeon at Prime Hospital, Dubai, noted that people with chronic medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, sleep disorders, respiratory illnesses or neurological conditions should exercise additional caution when driving.
“They should ensure medications are taken as prescribed, monitor medication side effects such as drowsiness or delayed reaction times, avoid driving during periods of acute illness, poor sleep, or extreme fatigue, and carry essential medications and emergency contact information.”
Regular medical check-ups, Dr Darwazeh said, play a critical role in preventing driving-related medical incidents.
“Routine assessments help detect early signs of cardiovascular, metabolic, or neurological conditions, optimise treatment and medication dosing, identify fitness-to-drive concerns before they pose a safety risk, provide tailored advice based on individual health status, and preventive healthcare not only protects the individual but also ensures the safety of other road users,” Dr Darwazeh noted.
