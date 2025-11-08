Cars, coffee and caffeine crashes: Doctors warn UAE motorists on road-trip risks

Experts warn of health risks for motorists relying on coffee to stay alert
For many motorists, a strong cup of coffee is the unofficial fuel for long road trips. But while caffeine can boost alertness, doctors warn that too much of it can backfire – literally leading to “caffeine crashes” that impair focus and reaction time behind the wheel.
Health experts in the UAE caution that moderation is key, especially for drivers who rely on coffee or energy drinks to power through long drives.
“Caffeine is a stimulant that increases heart rate and blood pressure by constricting blood vessels and raising adrenaline levels – the body’s stress hormone,” said Dr Jan Niclas Strickling, Specialist in Interventional Cardiology at Medcare Hospital, Al Safa.
“Excessive intake may lead to palpitations, anxiety, jitteriness or restlessness, all of which can affect focus and calmness while driving,” he said.
Relying solely on caffeine to stay awake can be deceptive. While it may mask fatigue, it doesn’t actually eliminate it.
“Over-reliance on caffeine to fight fatigue can mask tiredness rather than address it. This increases the risk of impaired concentration, dehydration, and rebound fatigue once the stimulant effect wears off,” Dr Strickling said.
“Motorists should combine moderate caffeine use with regular rest breaks, hydration, and healthy eating habits instead of depending solely on caffeine for alertness,” he said.
Frequent caffeine users, such as delivery staff or long-haul drivers, are prone to what doctors call “caffeine crashes” – energy dips, irritability, or headaches when caffeine levels drop suddenly.
“These symptoms can affect reaction time and focus,” Dr Strickling noted, adding that consistent, moderate intake is far safer than binge consumption followed by withdrawal.
Echoing these concerns, Dr Bino Mary Chacko, Specialist Psychiatrist at Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi, pointed out: “Excessive caffeine consumption can lead to increased risk of driving errors and accidents. At higher doses, over-arousal results in delayed reaction times and impaired judgment of speed or distance, which can lead to road traffic accidents.”
“Four cups of brewed coffee – about 400 milligrams of caffeine per day is safe,” Dr Chacko said.
However, going beyond this limit can do more harm than good.
“Excess caffeine can cause physical and psychological symptoms,” Dr Chacko said.
“It can cause anxiety, panic attacks, and irritability. In severe cases, palpitations, even cardiac arrest. Excess caffeine causes overarousal and jitteriness, which interferes with the fine motor control required for smooth steering and braking,” she noted.
Both doctors agree on one point: moderation matters. Instead of chugging multiple energy drinks before hitting the highway, motorists should spread caffeine intake through the day and take regular breaks.
“Avoid using caffeine to ‘push through’ fatigue instead, ensure proper rest, stay hydrated, eat balanced meals, and plan breaks during long drives,” Dr Strickling advised.
