Cars, coffee and caffeine crashes: Doctors warn UAE motorists on road-trip risks

Relying solely on caffeine to stay awake can be deceptive. While it may mask fatigue, it doesn’t actually eliminate it.

“Over-reliance on caffeine to fight fatigue can mask tiredness rather than address it. This increases the risk of impaired concentration, dehydration, and rebound fatigue once the stimulant effect wears off,” Dr Strickling said.

“Motorists should combine moderate caffeine use with regular rest breaks, hydration, and healthy eating habits instead of depending solely on caffeine for alertness,” he said.