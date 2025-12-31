Al Ain court orders clinic to pay doctor Dh236,000 in unpaid commissions

Tthe doctor filed a lawsuit seeking payment calculated at 30 per cent of net income
The Al Ain Court for Civil, Commercial and Administrative Claims has ordered a medical clinic to pay a doctor Dh236,282, representing his share of net income for a four-month period, ruling that commissions were due in line with the established practice between the two parties.
The court heard that the doctor filed a lawsuit seeking payment of unpaid monthly profit shares, calculated at 30 per cent of net income, in addition to end-of-service benefits, annual leave allowance, and the cost of an air ticket. A court-appointed expert found that the relationship between the parties was governed by a two-year employment contract and that the clinic had issued a termination notice in accordance with the contractual notice period, without stating reasons, Emarat Al Youm reported.
The expert report confirmed that the doctor’s commissions had been calculated since the start of his employment and were customarily paid two months after becoming due. It also found that the clinic had recorded the doctor’s entitlement to commissions for four months in its own accounting records, amounting to Dh236,282, after deducting his monthly salary.
The court ruled that the clinic could not deny the doctor’s entitlement after recognising it in its accounts and ordered payment of the amount, along with Dh2,000 for a travel ticket if the doctor does not take up alternative employment, in addition to legal costs.
