Court and Crime

Al Ain court orders clinic to pay doctor Dh236,000 in unpaid commissions

Tthe doctor filed a lawsuit seeking payment calculated at 30 per cent of net income

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Al Ain court orders clinic to pay doctor Dh236,000 in unpaid commissions
The Al Ain Court for Civil, Commercial and Administrative Claims has ordered a medical clinic to pay a doctor Dh236,282, representing his share of net income for a four-month period, ruling that commissions were due in line with the established practice between the two parties.

The court heard that the doctor filed a lawsuit seeking payment of unpaid monthly profit shares, calculated at 30 per cent of net income, in addition to end-of-service benefits, annual leave allowance, and the cost of an air ticket. A court-appointed expert found that the relationship between the parties was governed by a two-year employment contract and that the clinic had issued a termination notice in accordance with the contractual notice period, without stating reasons, Emarat Al Youm reported.

The expert report confirmed that the doctor’s commissions had been calculated since the start of his employment and were customarily paid two months after becoming due. It also found that the clinic had recorded the doctor’s entitlement to commissions for four months in its own accounting records, amounting to Dh236,282, after deducting his monthly salary.

The court ruled that the clinic could not deny the doctor’s entitlement after recognising it in its accounts and ordered payment of the amount, along with Dh2,000 for a travel ticket if the doctor does not take up alternative employment, in addition to legal costs.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
