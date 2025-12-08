GOLD/FOREX
UAE firm ordered to pay worker Dh223,000 in withheld wages

Court rules in favour of employee after 30 months without pay

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
UAE firm ordered to pay worker Dh223,000 in withheld wages
Gulf News archives

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Labour Court of First Instance has ordered a company to pay Dh223,000 in compensation to an employee after withholding his salary for 30 consecutive months.

The employee filed a claim seeking his outstanding labour entitlements and related costs, stating that he had worked for the company on a monthly salary of Dh9,300, with a total package of Dh12,325, and had not been paid for nearly two and a half years.

In its judgment, the court noted that under UAE labour law, an employee’s wage must be clearly stated in the employment contract. If not specified, the court may determine it as part of a labour dispute, Al Khaleej Arabic reported. It added that employers are required to pay salaries on their due dates in line with UAE regulations.

The court found no evidence that the company had paid any wages between 1 February 2023 and 1 August 2025, concluding that the employee was owed Dh370,161. However, as the claimant limited his request to Dh223,000, the court ruled in his favour for the amount sought. The company was ordered to pay the awarded sum along with applicable legal costs.

