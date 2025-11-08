The plaintiff said he had been employed by the company under a fixed-term contract
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Labour Court of First Instance has ordered a company to pay Dh129,200 in compensation to a vehicle mechanic who worked for it for more than 22 years but was denied his wages, end-of-service gratuity, and unused vacation pay, Al Khaleej newspaper reported.
According to court documents, the employee filed a lawsuit after the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation failed to mediate a settlement between him and his employer.
The case was then referred to the court, where the worker sought payment of Dh68,400 in delayed wages covering 19 intermittent months, Dh6,080 in accrued vacation pay for the past two years, and Dh56,240 as an end-of-service gratuity, along with legal fees and court costs.
The plaintiff said he had been employed by the company under a fixed-term contract since 2005 as a vehicle mechanic, earning a monthly salary of Dh3,800, including a basic wage of Dh3,040. He continued in the role until this year without receiving his full entitlements.
The court noted that the company failed to appear or submit any defense. It added that the burden of proving payment of wages rests with the employer. Since the company did not present evidence of payment, and given the employee’s monthly salary, the court ruled he was entitled to the claimed amount of Dh68,400 in unpaid wages.
Taking into account the full scope of his claims, the court ordered the company to pay a total of Dh129,200, covering overdue salaries, vacation pay, and end-of-service benefits, as well as court fees and expenses.
