GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Abu Dhabi court orders company to pay Dh222,605 in unpaid dues to former employee

Ex-worker awarded end-of-service benefits after four years of service

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Abu Dhabi court orders company to pay Dh222,605 in unpaid dues to former employee

Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Labour Court of First Instance has ordered a company to pay a former employee Dh222,605 in unpaid dues and end-of-service benefits after four years of service, Al Khaleej Arabic daily reported.

The court also directed the company to issue him an experience certificate and bear legal costs within the limits of the awarded amount.

Court documents show that the employee filed a complaint with the competent labour authority, claiming unlawful dismissal and unpaid entitlements.

When mediation efforts failed, the case was referred to court. The employee sought a total of Dh565,000, including Dh358,741.94 in unpaid wages, Dh75,000 in compensation for unfair dismissal, Dh49,808.22 in unused leave pay, Dh25,000 in lieu of notice, and Dh31,500 in end-of-service gratuity.

The plaintiff also requested Dh26,000 for housing and transport allowance, in addition to reimbursement of Dh51,153 for work-related expenses supported by invoices.

The court noted that the plaintiff’s total service period amounted to four years, five months, and 27 days. An expert report determined that he was entitled to Dh31,452 in dues and Dh20,000 as housing allowance. The report also confirmed the authenticity of a signed document showing the employee had paid Dh51,153 in company-related expenses.

As the company failed to appear through a legal representative or provide evidence to the contrary, the court ruled in absentia, ordering the firm to pay Dh222,605, issue an experience certificate, and cover expenses within the judgment’s scope, while rejecting other claims

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Man ordered to repay Dh1.4 million in trade fraud case

Man ordered to repay Dh1.4 million in trade fraud case

1m read
Defendants to repay Dh1.3 million in luxury car fraud

Defendants to repay Dh1.3 million in luxury car fraud

1m read
Illustrative image.

UAE court orders firm to pay ex-employee Dh475,555

1m read
Court orders man to repay Dh447,000 after loan dispute

Court orders man to repay Dh447,000 after loan dispute

1m read