UAE: Three Indian expat siblings’ deaths shock Dubai school on first day back from winter break

All five children of Kerala family involved in Abu Dhabi car crash attended same school
The tragic news cast a pall of gloom over the British curriculum school as children, who returned from their month-long winter break, discovered that classmates Ashaz, 14, Ammaar, 12, and Ayyash, five, had lost their lives when their family's car crashed in the early hours of Sunday morning.
As reported by Gulf News on Sunday night, the Indian expat family hailing from Kerala was returning to their home in Dubai after visiting the Liwa Festival in Abu Dhabi, when the tragedy struck. The family's domestic worker Bushra also lost her life.
Meanwhile, the parents, Abdul Latheef and Rukhsana and the other two children, Azzaam, seven, and Izzaa, 10, who is the only daughter, are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Abu Dhabi.
In a statement shared exclusively with Gulf News, the school's new principal Mark Pollitt “shared with profound sadness the loss of three students.”
In an emotional coincidence that underscored the weight of the tragedy, it was also the first day on the job for the principal who found himself guiding a grieving community through one of its darkest moments.
Paying heartfelt tribute to each of the boys, the school’s statement painted intimate portraits of students who touched the lives of everyone around them.
"Ashaz from Year 10 was a quiet, thoughtful, and conscientious student who approached his learning with maturity and focus," Pollitt said. "He was respectful, well-behaved, and valued by both peers and staff for his steady presence and strong character. He carried himself with calm confidence and left a positive impression on all who knew him," the principal added.
His younger brother Ammaar, 12, brought a different but equally cherished energy to the school. "Ammaar from Year 9 was lively, cheerful, and full of energy. He was widely known for his friendliness and warmth and had a natural ability to connect with others," Pollitt said.
The 10-year-old had a deep love for sport, particularly football, where his commitment and teamwork were admired by classmates.
Teachers and peers alike loved Ammaar for his genuine enthusiasm for school life and his consistent efforts to do his best academically. "His kindness, positivity, and smile brought joy to the classroom," the statement noted.
The youngest brother, five-year-old Ayyash, was described as "a kind, friendly, and helpful child who was deeply loved by both his teachers and peers." The Foundation Stage student especially enjoyed story time and was known for asking thoughtful questions that showed a curious, engaged mind.
"He had a wonderful sense of humour and often brought smiles to others with his funny comments during circle time.”
Ayyash loved art, particularly painting and drawing, and expressed himself creatively.
The little boy had big dreams. He wanted to become a firefighter when he grew up. Most recently, he had taken part with pride in the school's annual concert, performing in a group dance celebrating the culture of Costa Rica, a memory now bittersweet for those who watched him shine on stage.
From the moment school opened on Monday morning, supporting students' and staff's emotional wellbeing became the sole focus. During the daily assembly, students in Years 5 to 10 were addressed with care, clarity, and sensitivity, the principal said.
"The news was shared calmly and thoughtfully, followed by a reading from the Quran and a minute of silence. This was done to provide students with a sense of structure, reassurance, and collective support, allowing them time and space to reflect, grieve, and process their emotions in a respectful and safe environment, surrounded by trusted adults,” Pollitt explained.
Later, a letter was sent to all parents, enabling families to guide these difficult conversations at home in ways they felt were appropriate for their children.
The school has ramped up a team to address the mental health of students and teachers affected.
“Counsellors, pastoral leaders, and senior staff have been present across the school throughout the day and will continue to be available in the days and weeks ahead. Students are being supported with patience, reassurance, and attentive care, recognising that grief affects each child differently," Pollitt said, emphasising that student wellbeing remains the school's highest priority.
The principal's statement concluded with a promise: "Arab Unity School will continue to support the family and our wider community with compassion, care, and unity in the days and weeks ahead."
Gulf News has reached out to Abu Dhabi Police for comment on the accident.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox