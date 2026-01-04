GOLD/FOREX
Four Indian expats in UAE, including 3 siblings, die in Abu Dhabi car crash

Kerala family was returning from trip to Liwa Festival

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
The family involved in the accident was from Kerala.
Abu Dhabi: Four Indian expats in the UAE, including three siblings and their maid, were killed in a car crash in the wee hours on Sunday.

A relative of the family told Gulf News that the family hailing from Kerala was returning to their house in Dubai from a trip to the Liwa Festival when tragedy struck.

Three young sons and their domestic help died while the children’s parents and two other siblings sustained serious injuries, the relative said, adding that one son is flighting for his life.

Malayalam media identified the deceased as Ashaz (14), Ammaar (12) and Ayyash (5), children of Abdul Latheef, and his wife, Ruksana, and the family’s domestic worker, Bushra.

Abdul Latheef, Ruksana, and their two other children are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Abu Dhabi.

Gulf News has reached out to Abu Dhabi Police for a comment.

Sajila SaseendranChief Reporter
Sajila is a powerhouse in UAE journalism, with over two decades of impactful reporting that has informed, empowered, and transformed lives. She is widely recognised as one of the most trusted voices on local affairs, particularly within the Indian expat community. From exposing scams and reuniting families to shifting policies and freeing jailed workers, Sajila’s stories often make front pages and a real-world difference. Once the only female crime reporter in Bangalore, India, she brought her razor-sharp news instincts to the UAE, covering everything from civic matters, health, education, and environment to stories that matter to both expats and Emiratis alike. She has covered the launch of iconic projects in Dubai and milestone national moments—from COP28, Expo 2020 Dubai, Presidential and Prime Ministerial visits, multiple visa amnesties and landmark space missions to plane crashes, tragic fires, accidents and COVID-19 crises. She broke the news of Indian actress Sridevi’s accidental drowning and did a literally out-of-the-world interview with UAE astronaut Dr Sultan Al Neyadi, who went on to become a minister, live from the International Space Station.  Her storytelling blends deep editorial insight with compelling human interest, backed by an extensive network across officials and communities alike. Recognised with numerous journalism awards, Sajila doesn’t just report stories; she helps write the history of the UAE.
Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi

