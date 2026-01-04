Four Indian expats in UAE, including 3 siblings, die in Abu Dhabi car crash

Kerala family was returning from trip to Liwa Festival
Abu Dhabi: Four Indian expats in the UAE, including three siblings and their maid, were killed in a car crash in the wee hours on Sunday.
A relative of the family told Gulf News that the family hailing from Kerala was returning to their house in Dubai from a trip to the Liwa Festival when tragedy struck.
Three young sons and their domestic help died while the children’s parents and two other siblings sustained serious injuries, the relative said, adding that one son is flighting for his life.
Malayalam media identified the deceased as Ashaz (14), Ammaar (12) and Ayyash (5), children of Abdul Latheef, and his wife, Ruksana, and the family’s domestic worker, Bushra.
Abdul Latheef, Ruksana, and their two other children are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Abu Dhabi.
Gulf News has reached out to Abu Dhabi Police for a comment.
