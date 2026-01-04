The force confirmed that a crackdown is underway to address "negative behaviours" that disrupt public tranquility. Officials noted that excessive engine noise and stunt driving are causing significant distress to residents, particularly the elderly, children, and those with medical conditions living in nearby neighbourhoods.

Members of the public are being encouraged to report vehicles causing disturbances in their neighbourhoods by contacting the Command and Control Centre on 999.

The police warned that any vehicle not claimed within three months through the payment of these fees will be referred for sale at public auction.

Furthermore, motorists who make unauthorised changes to a vehicle's engine or chassis face a 1,000-dirham fine and an additional 12 points. Under Law No. 5 of 2020, such vehicles will be impounded for 30 days. To release a vehicle seized for illegal modifications, owners must pay a 10,000-dirham fee.

Under current traffic laws, the penalties for such offences are substantial. Drivers found operating a vehicle that causes excessive noise face a 2,000-dirham fine and 12 traffic points under Article 20 of the Traffic and Circulation Law.

The warning extends to motorcycle users frequenting family campsites and sandy outskirts. Riders have been urged to strictly adhere to safety regulations and avoid using unauthorised engine modifications that amplify noise.

'Noise from vehicles causes a state of disruption and creates panic, tension, and nervousness among road users and residents,' Abu Dhabi Police said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

