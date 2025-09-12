Video: Dubai Police fines motorist Dh2,000, 23 black points for reckless driving

Reckless behavior poses serious risks not only to drivers but also to other road users
Dubai: Dubai Police said they have impounded a vehicle after its driver veered out of his lane in a manner that endangered his life and the lives of others, releasing video footage of the violation as part of their ongoing campaign to promote road safety.
The motorist was penalized with a fine of Dh2,000, 23 black points, and a 60-day vehicle impoundment, in line with federal traffic laws. Dubai Police stressed that such reckless driving behavior poses serious risks not only to drivers themselves but also to other road users.
Police said that improper overtaking carries a fine of Dh600 and 6 black points, warning that such reckless maneuvers is a leading cause of road accidents.
In a statement, police urged motorists to remain attentive while driving, avoid distractions, and always check mirrors and use turn signals before changing lanes.
Dubai Police also encouraged the public to play an active role in road safety by reporting dangerous driving through the “Police Eye” smart application, which allows residents to submit violations directly to authorities.
Dubai Police routinely publish footage of violations on their official social media accounts to raise awareness and deter dangerous driving practices.
