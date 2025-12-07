Extraordinary CCTV footage, which has since gone viral worldwide, shows the high-speed Mercedes entering the roundabout the wrong way, clipping the central island and being catapulted into the air. The vehicle vaulted over waiting cars, narrowly missed a road camera, and crashed into a roadside pole on a grass verge.

Dubai: A Romanian motorist miraculously survived after his speeding Mercedes-Benz was launched into the air by a roundabout kerb, soaring over a bus and two stationary cars before crashing just metres from a petrol station in the northwestern city of Oradea on 3 December, according to Euro Weekly News.

Emergency crews pulled the driver from the wreckage and rushed him to hospital, where doctors confirmed he had sustained multiple fractures but no life-threatening injuries. Medical staff later confirmed the driver’s loss of consciousness was caused by dangerously low blood sugar.

Police said that the 55-year-old driver had suffered a severe diabetic episode behind the wheel, causing him to faint and lose control moments before the car became airborne. Residents in nearby apartment blocks reported hearing a 'thunderous crash' as the Mercedes slammed into the pole.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.