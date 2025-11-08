GOLD/FOREX
Viral: Woman tries to rob jewellery shop with chilli powder, gets 17 slaps in 20 seconds

The woman reportedly fled the scene before police arrived

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
A dramatic CCTV clip from Ahmedabad has gone viral, showing a jewellery shopkeeper foiling a robbery attempt by a woman in seconds.

The incident occurred at a jewellery store in the Ranip area in India. The woman, her face partly covered with a dupatta, posed as a customer before throwing chilli powder at the shopkeeper, reportedly to aid her robbery attempt.

Shopkeeper fights back immediately

The powder missed his eyes, and the alert shopkeeper reacted instantly. CCTV footage shows him slapping the woman repeatedly—around 17 times in 20 seconds—before jumping onto the counter, dragging her out, and continuing to restrain her.

Police launch investigation

Police confirmed the shopkeeper has declined to file a formal complaint. Ranip Police Station PI Ketan Vyas said authorities are tracing the woman using CCTV footage. Ahmedabad Police added they met with the businessman twice to encourage a filing but proceeded with an investigation regardless.

Authorities continue to search for her based on the CCTV visuals.

