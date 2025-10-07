Birthday behind bars: Probe after Bengaluru jail video goes viral

Mobile phone footage of jailed criminal's birthday party exposes prison security lapses
Dubai: A viral video showing an undertrial gangster, Srinivasa alias “Gubbachhi Seena,” celebrating his birthday inside Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Prison has ignited public outrage and raised serious security questions.
In the footage, Seena cuts a multi-layered cake while wearing a garland of apples, surrounded by fellow inmates who clap and cheer. The party – reportedly months old – was captured on a mobile phone, despite strict bans on phones inside prison premises.
The prison administration responded swiftly: Additional Director General of Police (Prisons) B Dayananda ordered a full inquiry, and the jailer lodged a formal police complaint to identify those responsible. Meanwhile, political voices were loud: BJP leader Bhaskar Rao slammed the state government, demanding accountability and questioning how contraband, such as a cake, could pass security checks.
Authorities now face intense scrutiny. How did mobile devices enter the facility? Who authorised or turned a blind eye to such a spectacle? Beyond optics, the incident underscores systemic lapses in prison oversight and a deeper malaise in law enforcement integrity. As investigators dig into the chain of command, Bengaluru watches with dismay: inmates may be behind bars, but privilege seems to have penetrated its walls.
With inputs from ANI
