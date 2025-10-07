GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Birthday behind bars: Probe after Bengaluru jail video goes viral

Mobile phone footage of jailed criminal's birthday party exposes prison security lapses

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
Birthday behind bars: Probe after Bengaluru jail video goes viral
X

Dubai: A viral video showing an undertrial gangster, Srinivasa alias “Gubbachhi Seena,” celebrating his birthday inside Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Prison has ignited public outrage and raised serious security questions.

In the footage, Seena cuts a multi-layered cake while wearing a garland of apples, surrounded by fellow inmates who clap and cheer. The party – reportedly months old – was captured on a mobile phone, despite strict bans on phones inside prison premises.

The prison administration responded swiftly: Additional Director General of Police (Prisons) B Dayananda ordered a full inquiry, and the jailer lodged a formal police complaint to identify those responsible. Meanwhile, political voices were loud: BJP leader Bhaskar Rao slammed the state government, demanding accountability and questioning how contraband, such as a cake, could pass security checks.

Authorities now face intense scrutiny. How did mobile devices enter the facility? Who authorised or turned a blind eye to such a spectacle? Beyond optics, the incident underscores systemic lapses in prison oversight and a deeper malaise in law enforcement integrity. As investigators dig into the chain of command, Bengaluru watches with dismay: inmates may be behind bars, but privilege seems to have penetrated its walls.

With inputs from ANI

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More
Related Topics:
Viral Video

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Amiee

Video: Influencer claims Uber driver tried to hit her

32m ago2m read
Melania Trump’s futuristic AI video sparks online storm

Melania Trump’s futuristic AI video sparks online storm

1m read
Indian man goes viral after having engine oil for years

Indian man goes viral after having engine oil for years

2m read
The "conversion" technique highlighted in the video forms part of a larger conversation about authenticity and the value placed on brand perception.

iPhone 12 to iPhone 17 'conversion' goes viral

2m read