Red alert on corruption: Logistics firm’s India exit ignites public outrage

All the cases hyped by the then “fantasist” audit official — the 2G scam, the Commonwealth Games scam — have collapsed in court, and nobody faces prosecution. The government seems least interested in pursuing those who defrauded the exchequer. Remember the biggest bank heist in the world — the Rs170 billion looted by fugitive Nirav Modi from a hapless public sector bank, and a similar amount stolen by his uncle Mehul Choksi. Both remain at large, having successfully fled India. Modi, from a jail cell in the United Kingdom, is dictating the terms and conditions of his trial in India. Add Vijay Mallya and Lalit Modi to the list of those who fled India after committing financial crimes.