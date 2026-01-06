GOLD/FOREX
Court and Crime

Dubai Police warn residents against fake domestic worker recruitment ads on social media

Police urge residents to hire domestic help only through licensed UAE recruitment offices

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Dubai Police have issued a fresh warning to the public against fraudulent recruitment advertisements circulating on social media platforms, falsely offering domestic worker and auxiliary staff placement services.

The Anti-Fraud Centre at Dubai Police said scammers are increasingly exploiting online platforms to pose as recruitment agents, with the aim of illegally obtaining money from unsuspecting residents.

Only deal with licensed agencies

Authorities urged residents seeking to hire domestic help to deal exclusively with licensed and accredited recruitment offices operating within the UAE. Transferring money to individuals or entities promoting recruitment services outside official legal channels carries a high risk of fraud, the centre said.

Dubai Police stressed that following approved recruitment procedures is the only way to safeguard the legal rights of all parties involved — employers, workers and recruitment agencies alike.

Part of #BewareofFraud campaign

The warning comes as part of Dubai Police’s ongoing #BewareofFraud campaign, which aims to raise public awareness of evolving criminal tactics and encourage greater vigilance when dealing with online offers.

Residents were reminded to verify the legitimacy of any service provider before sharing personal details or making payments.

How to report suspicious activity

Dubai Police encouraged the public to report any suspected fraudulent activity or suspicious online advertisements immediately through official channels, including:

•            Dubai Police Smart App, available on major mobile platforms

•            eCrime platform, the dedicated portal for reporting cybercrime

•            Call centre on 901 for non-emergency inquiries and reports

Authorities reiterated that prompt reporting helps protect the wider community and prevents others from falling victim to scams.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
