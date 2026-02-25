Singer clarifies he won’t take new work but has many tracks still to complete
Dubai: Just weeks after announcing his retirement from playback singing, Arijit Singh has taken to social media again with another message for his fans.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Arijit shared what he described as a deeply personal note addressed exclusively to his fans. "This message is just for my listeners. Please don't read and swipe right now if you are not my listener, it's a humble request," he began. "Hello beautiful people! I love you. Thank you so much for your kindness in this ruthless world."
Arijit clarified that although he has stopped accepting new playback assignments, he still has a substantial number of pending songs to complete. "Although I have stopped taking new assignments, the list of pending songs are not less you know. I will have to complete a lot of songs," he wrote.
"There are so many unfinished songs, they are gonna keep releasing until done. Maybe through this whole year. Maybe it will touch next year too."
This latest message comes just weeks after Arijit first announced he would no longer be taking up new assignments as a playback vocalist.
In a post on Instagram, he wrote: "Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey."
The announcement shocked fans and the film industry. Arijit has been one of Bollywood's most prolific and beloved playback singers for over a decade, with a voice that has defined an entire generation of Hindi film music. From Tum Hi Ho to Channa Mereya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil to Kesariya, his songs have soundtracked countless moments in people's lives.
Arijit first rose to prominence as a contestant on the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005, though his big break came with Phir Mohabbat from the film Murder 2 in 2011. The track became a fan favourite and launched what would become one of the most successful careers in Indian playback singing. His most recent work includes lending his voice to the upcoming film Ek Din, starring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan.
